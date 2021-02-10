Competing budgets boost salaries for teachers, state employees; ABC property in play

"This past year has seen untold hardships and difficulties for many as a pandemic swept across this state and this nation," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said before the committee adopted its proposed budget unanimously.

"However, while there have been hardships, I have also seen resilience and adaptation to what we have faced collectively and individually," Howell said. "Putting together the Virginia budget multiple times this year has required this same adaptation and at times redirection as our economy has fluctuated."

Federal aid

Both chambers are counting on federal aid from a $900 billion relief package Congress adopted on Dec. 27 to replace or augment state funds that Northam had proposed in his budget before Christmas to pay for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, continue testing for the coronavirus disease and track people exposed to it, as well as other responses to the pandemic.

The House included $41.6 million in state funds and an equal amount of federal money to pay an additional stipend of $12 per day for each Medicaid patient at nursing homes in the next fiscal year to help them hire and keep staff. Northam had given them a $20 daily stipend that will expire at the end of June.