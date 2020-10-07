Compromise legislation banning neck restraints heads to Northam’s desk

The compromise bill would allow officers to use neck restraints if it is “immediately necessary to protect the law-enforcement officer or another person.” Carroll Foy opposed that language, arguing that criminal law already allows police officers and other people to protect themselves broadly in the case of a threat, without additional allowances in this measure.

“It’s truly unfortunate that we could not get a better version of the bill out of the Senate. People are demanding transformational change,” said Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to become Virginia’s next governor.

“What we have to do is continue to push and fight next session.”

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who sponsored the legislation in the Senate as part of a broad omnibus bill on reform, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, who has indicated support for police reform but has not indicated whether he’ll sign this specific legislation.

Also headed to the governor’s desk is House Bill 5029, which would require officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.