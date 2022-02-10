Compromise with Democrats could give Youngkin a narrow win on school choice agenda

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal to expand the number of publicly funded, independently run schools now hinges on a proposal to entice colleges and universities to open such schools — a proposal that has garnered support from Democrats in the Senate and key education groups.

That support, however, might be conditional: Republicans would need to find funding for the schools without touching public school dollars.

Two Democratic-controlled Senate panels on Thursday gave unanimous support to a bill introduced by Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County, that would expand the number of colleges and universities that are eligible to open and operate K-12 schools, or “lab schools.”

The legislation is part of the Youngkin administration’s broader agenda to expand school choice in Virginia, where, Youngkin has said, parents and students deserve more options outside of traditional public schools. Youngkin ran on promises to expand the number of charter schools or “innovation schools” in Virginia, proposing at least 20 new schools, but he also told supporters during campaign events that he hoped to see up to 200.

The Youngkin administration has intentionally strayed from making a distinction between charter schools, innovation schools or lab schools. “Lab schools” have proved more politically palatable to some Democrats, but the best term might depend on the legislation’s final form.

Legislation to expand charter schools explicitly has failed to gain necessary traction among Democrats in the legislature. The administration is now leaning on the lab schools bill to deliver on Youngkin’s campaign promise.

Pillion’s bill would rework an existing state law that allows colleges and universities with teacher preparatory programs to open lab schools, which were traditionally meant to be training grounds for future teachers, funded by the state.

No lab schools are now operating in Virginia. The administration’s proposal, which has the backing of dozens of higher education leaders, would allow any higher education institution to open such a school, shifting the focus from training new teachers to what the administration describes as fostering “innovation” in education.

The version moving through the Democratic-led Senate, Pillion said during a hearing Thursday, is the result of negotiations with three Senate Democrats and a number of education groups, including the Virginia Education Association. The version moving through the GOP-controlled House, introduced by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, remains much closer to what the administration pitched.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, pointed to several critical changes urged by Democrats from what was originally introduced.

For starters, private businesses and for-profit colleges and universities are not eligible to open a school.

“That would have been a charter school,” she said.

Hashmi said the bill also encourages colleges and universities to work with local school boards to open the schools — giving preference to applications submitted as part of a partnership between a higher education institution and one or more local school boards. The bill also says the local school board can appoint a member to the school’s governing board.

(Applications from historically Black colleges and universities, and to open schools in areas with high poverty rates, would also get preference.)

A critical snag for the administration’s proposal is a provision in the Senate version that says the schools will not be funded using local, state or federal per-pupil dollars.

School choice advocates, including Davis, chair of the House Education Committee, have argued that public education dollars should follow students to the schools they attend, whether they be traditional neighborhood schools, lab schools or charter schools.

In the House, Davis said during a hearing Wednesday that he was not immediately open to an amendment saying that “no local funds, no state funds, no federal funds that go to school boards follows these students.”

During the House hearing, Democrats on the chamber’s education panel roundly opposed the lab schools measure. Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said the administration is “squishing together a bunch of terms” to advance a bill that would ultimately expand the number of charter schools in the state funded with public school dollars.

“A lab school, its intention is to be a teacher preparatory place where you’re trying new pedagogy and you’re trying it out with teachers who are learning,” said VanValkenburg, a teacher.

“Under current law, if the governor wants to throw some money at that, we can do it and I would support that. Where I think this legislation falls short is that it’s not a lab school bill, it’s a charter school bill.”

Davis’ bill is poised to prevail in the House. If Pillion’s bill clears the Senate, the bills will need to be reconciled in the coming weeks.

The Senate version has the support of the Virginia Education Association and the Virginia School Boards Association.

Shane Riddle, a lobbyist for the VEA, said the funding amendment was critical to the group’s support.

“We wanted to make sure that the local, state and federal funding stayed with the local school division from which the student is enrolled — that way, the school district wouldn’t lose that funding for the student,” he said.

During a Senate hearing Thursday night, Pillion said the state could put money in a designated fund for the schools; the schools are also allowed to accept private donations, but cannot charge tuition.

The Youngkin administration has only asked for a one-time $150 million investment to help the schools open. During an event Youngkin hosted last month to tout the proposal, Javaune Adams-Gaston, the president of Norfolk State University, a historically Black university backing the proposal, made clear funding was “critical to the success” of the plan.

Hashmi said: “Public school funding is not following the student, so I’m not clear where the funding is going to come from.”