Construction begins to extend broadband in Caroline, three other counties

Construction has begun to extend high-speed internet service to more than 1,400 homes and businesses in Caroline County and three other counties in eastern Virginia.

Breezeline, a cable company previously known as Atlantic Broadband, said Thursday that it has begun work on a $7.2 million project to install 150 miles of broadband network in Caroline, Mathews, Lancaster and Middlesex counties.

Lancaster is on the Northern Neck. Mathews and Middlesex are in the Middle Peninsula.

The project is funded by a $4.2 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative under the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Breezeline said it will contribute $1.5 million to the project and the remaining $1.5 million will come from the four counties.

The company said it expects to begin service to the first homes covered by the project in May. It expects to complete work by Jan. 30, 2023.

Breezeline said its crews will require access to underground and overhead utility easements, and will notify residents to minimize disruption from the work. After the work is done, the company said it will meet with residents and businesses about the high-speed internet services it will offer to allow remote work and education, telehealth, gaming and other opportunities.

"We've completed design and pre-construction activities and are now excited to begin the construction phase of this initiative that will bring best-in-class fiber connectivity to homes and businesses in the four counties," said William Newborg, director of grants and funding.

The company already has completed similar projects in Caroline, Middlesex and King George counties.