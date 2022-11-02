Cordish eyes property on Wagner Road at I-95 for Petersburg casino

The Cordish Companies wants to build a casino resort on the south side of Petersburg at Wagner Road and Interstate 95, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said Wednesday, but not if the General Assembly also allows Richmond to seek a second voter referendum.

Morrissey, who accompanied Cordish officials and a Petersburg consultant at a Senate committee meeting on gaming issues, said in an interview that the Baltimore-based casino developer would not proceed with a smaller project in Petersburg if it had to compete with a casino in South Richmond.

Allowing both cities to proceed would produce two smaller, regional casinos, which he described as “slots in a box.”

“Even though the regional casinos would make millions, that’s not what [Cordish] is going to do,” Morrissey said.

“This is no glitzy box on 20 acres on Wagner Road. It is a destination casino.”

Neither Cordish nor Petersburg has publicly released the details of the proposed project, including the location, which would be developed under a partnership that Petersburg City Council approved in a surprise resolution after a closed meeting on Oct. 18.

The previous day, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released a study that showed Petersburg could support a casino resort under a state law that requires a minimum $350 million investment. The study also showed that the region could support two casinos — one in Petersburg and one in Richmond — but smaller in scale, with less local tax benefits and fewer jobs.

“Both Petersburg and Richmond’s casinos would be smaller than if they were on their own,” said Tracey Smith, associate director of the legislative watchdog agency who oversaw the study.

The study found that a casino in Petersburg alone would generate an estimated $204 million in gaming revenues in 2028, after one full year of operation, while one in Richmond could produce almost $300 million in gaming revenues.

A Petersburg casino would increase state gaming tax revenues by almost $25 million, while casinos in both cities would produce about $49 million, the study said. However, Petersburg would receive $12.2 million in local tax revenue from one casino, but that share would fall to $8.4 million if Richmond were to open a competing operation. Richmond would receive almost $15 million in local taxes with two casinos.

“There is an opportunity for both communities to have a casino,” said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who noted that Norfolk and Portsmouth are developing casino projects about 6 miles apart, as allowed under a state law adopted in 2020.

Voters in both cities, as well as Bristol and Danville, have approved casino projects under the law. Richmond voters rejected a proposal last year for a $565 million casino resort — ONE Casino + Hotel — on Walmsley Boulevard at the Bells Road exit on Interstate 95 in South Richmond.

Morrissey is adamantly opposed to allowing Richmond to pursue a second voter referendum. He persuaded legislators to block an effort by Richmond to hold a second referendum this year to allow JLARC to first complete a study of Petersburg’s viability to host a casino resort.

He already has filed legislation for the next General Assembly session that would allow Petersburg to host a casino resort instead of Richmond. His proposal bill would prevent Richmond from conducting a second referendum until Petersburg voters have their first shot.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, the new chairman of the Senate General Laws Committee, said the legislation would be reviewed first by a subcommittee chaired by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who played a central role in the passage of casino and other gaming laws in 2020.

The committee did not hear public testimony on Wednesday from Morrissey, or representatives of Cordish and Petersburg, because the meeting had not been advertised to include public comment. Petersburg was represented by Lisa Speller, a consultant whom the city hired in July under a retroactive contract Council approved two weeks ago.

Before the meeting, Morrissey supplied Ebbin with a coffee-table style book to demonstrate Cordish’s experience in developing casino resorts under the Live! and Hard Rock brands, such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and cities in Florida.

“They do not just put up a glass box,” he said. “It’s about the contiguous development in the area.”

Morrissey contends Petersburg, an economically struggling city with declining population, needs that kind of development and tax revenue more than Richmond.

“It changes that city dramatically,” he said.

Morrissey is critical of Richmond’s decision to choose Urban One, in partnership with the owner of Colonial Downs Race Track and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, as the city’s proposed casino developer instead of Cordish, which had proposed to develop a casino resort on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott’s Addition.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he still supports the ONE Casino + Hotel project, which would be developed by Urban One, a Washington-area radio station conglomerate, and potentially Churchill Downs International. Churchill Downs is about to complete the purchase of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which owns Colonial Downs in New Kent and a network of Rosie’s gaming parlors, including one in South Richmond.

Cordish was among three finalists for the Richmond casino project, after the city winnowed a field of six projects submitted under a competitive bidding process.

Petersburg did not undertake a public competitive bidding process, but Morrissey said Speller, the city’s consultant, evaluated proposals that had been submitted for a casino resort there.

Speller could not be reached for comment after the meeting.