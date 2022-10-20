Cordish to unveil details of Petersburg casino deal next week

The details of a casino resort proposed in Petersburg remain a mystery, but the project's Baltimore-based developer plans to lift the curtain at a community meeting next week.

The Cordish Companies will make a public presentation of its plans at the Petersburg Public Library on Tuesday, one week after City Council adopted a proposal to "explore the partnership" with the company to develop a casino resort at an undisclosed location in Petersburg. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

After emerging from a closed meeting, City Council also approved a motion by Councilman W. Howard Myers to approve a contract, retroactive to July 1, with the Speller Consulting Group LLC, "for the evaluation, review and consultation as it relates to the selection of a casino destination economic development project."

The unanimous council votes came one day after the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued a long-awaited study that concluded that Petersburg could support a casino resort under a two-year-old state law - if the General Assembly authorized the city to host a gaming operation.

But the study also reaffirms that Richmond could support a casino resort, even if Petersburg also builds one, setting the stage for what Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, predicted will be "a brawl" when the General Assembly convenes in January.

The surprise announcement pits Petersburg against Richmond in a casino competition that also could include the biggest name in horse racing, Churchill Downs, which is purchasing the entity that owns a horse track in New Kent County and a series of gaming parlors across Virginia, as well as a stake in ongoing efforts to build a casino resort in South Richmond.

The deal for Churchill Downs to purchase Peninsula Pacific Entertainment is expected to close early next month, but the company already has its eye on Richmond, according to a radio executive whose Washington, D.C., area company proposed a $565 million casino resort next to Interstate 95 at Bells Road in Southside.

"They like the Richmond project," said Alfred Liggins, chief executive officer of Urban One, the lead partner in the proposed ONE Casino + Resort.

Richmond voters narrowly rejected a voter referendum last year on the proposed casino, the only one to fail in the five cities authorized to host a casino under the law.

But the city says it hasn't given up its quest for a lucrative industry that JLARC's national gaming consultant estimated could generate an estimated $299 million in profits, and millions in local tax revenues, after one year of operation.

"We are committed to our selection of ONE Casino and Resort to develop an entertainment destination in South Richmond," said Jim Nolan, press secretary for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, in an email on Thursday.

Richmond and its partners sought to put a second referendum on the ballot in November for a sweetened casino deal, but withdrew it after the General Assembly included language in the state budget to block a second vote until after JLARC completed its study of a potential casino in Petersburg.

The city had extended its contract with ONE, which it selected early last year after a lengthy and public competitive bidding process that attracted a half-dozen proposals, including one from Cordish for a casino resort on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition that was a finalist for the project.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who pushed the budget language to block the second referendum, already has filed legislation to add Petersburg to the list of cities that the state authorizes to host a casino.

Senate Bill 780 also would prevent a city within 25 miles - as Richmond is - from conducting a second referendum at least until after Petersburg is able to bring its proposed project to voters next fall.

He and Petersburg officials also don't want the state to allow Richmond to build a casino that would compete with one in the Cockade City, as Petersburg once was known.

By itself, a Petersburg casino could generate $204 million in gaming revenues and create about 1,300 jobs, the JLARC study estimated, but those numbers would dwindle to $140 million in revenues and about 1,000 jobs if Richmond also operated a casino.

Morrissey wasn't available to comment on Thursday, despite repeated attempts to reach him.

In Cordish, Petersburg picked a partner with deep experience in developing casinos, operating under the Live! brand in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and two Florida cities.

But the details of the project - including its proposed location - have been shrouded in mystery and a process that unfolded out of public view.

Spelling Consulting, the Henrico County Petersburg chose under a retroactive contract dating to July 1, is owned by Lisa Speller, who previously worked for two of the city's casino rivals, Colonial Downs and the city of Richmond. She also worked for the state under then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

Now registered as a lobbyist for Petersburg, she worked for two years as vice president of government affairs for Colonial Downs and Rosie's Gaming Emporiums, an expanding network of gaming parlors in South Richmond and a half-dozen other cities in Virginia. The emporiums operate thousands of historical horse racing terminals that look like slot machines, but run on actual historical horse race results.

Speller also served as an adviser to Stoney in the first year of his first term, from January, 2017, to January, 2018.

"I'm excited to work toward transformational change for the City of Petersburg," she posted on her LinkedIn page this week. "Now let's get to work!"

Speller could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The secrecy around the Cordish deal already roused the ire of Paul Goldman, a longtime political consultant and former law partner of Morrissey who helped lead opposition to the initial referendum for the ONE casino project in Richmond.

Goldman contends that Petersburg should have selected a casino developer through a public competitive bidding process, as Richmond and Danville did. (Norfolk, Portsmouth and Bristol did not conduct a competitive bidding process to select their casino developers.)

He also questions whether the state Constitution allows a locality to award a monopoly franchise without the express approval of the state.

"This is clearly not what the Constitution of Virginia intended. ... We don't want to do business that way in our state," Goldman said Thursday.

Petersburg officials have been silent about the project since the council meeting on Monday, but spokeswoman Joanne Williams said Thursday, "The city hasn't awarded a contract yet."