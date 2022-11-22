Cost of new Central State hospital rises by $48 million

The replacement of Central State Hospital is likely to cost as much as $400 million, which would be an increase of almost $50 million to replace a sprawling, deteriorating complex that is a linchpin for institutional care in Virginia's fragmented mental health system.

State officials acknowledged last month that construction of the project will not begin until next fall and be completed until late 2026, a year behind schedule, but the cost and cause of the delay are just becoming clear.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission, said Monday that the project is now likely to cost $400 million - which he said would be the high end of a range - up from about $350 million.

The Department of General Services would not confirm the estimate. "We won’t know the exact cost of the project until it is bid out by the construction manager," spokeswoman Dena Potter said Tuesday. "However, we do believe it will be over what was authorized in 2019 due to inflation that has hit all construction projects over the last few years."

"Also, we do not give out project cost figures until we have a signed contract," Potter added.

The estimated cost of replacing Central State was $315 million in 2019, when then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a pair of amendments to the state budget to speed completion of a project that the assembly had just dropped from its capital budget and would have cost about $70 million more.

Northam said then that his proposal, which the assembly adopted, would speed the timetable by two years for replacing a facility that was the first psychiatric hospital in the world for Black patients when it was founded in 1870.

"We need to replace Central State and we need to do it now," the governor said then.

Deeds said this week that the delay is not due to construction supply chain snags that forced the General Assembly to wait until next spring to move into its new home next to Capitol Square.

Instead, he said it stems from "the complexities" of designing a project to bring together work now done in 13 outdated buildings under one roof, including Virginia's only maximum security forensic unit for mental patients with criminal histories.

Potter, at the state's construction management agency, confirmed that "the delay is the result of the complexity of the design, and lengthy reviews due to that complexity."

"For instance, each submission to the Building Code official included roughly 1,600 sheets and 7,500 pages of specifications," she said.

The state is counting on a $450 million contingency fund that the General Assembly created in the new, two-year state budget - initially at the urging of outgoing Gov. Northam a year ago - to compensate for the effects of inflation in the cost of ongoing capital projects.

"Fortunately, we put money in the budget to cover these cost overruns," Deeds said in an interview on Monday. "I feel very good about where we are."

The replacement of Central State has been delayed multiple times in recent years, including a debate within the General Assembly itself over whether to replace the 111-bed forensic unit on the hospital's 500-acre campus just outside of Petersburg in Dinwiddie County.

Ultimately, a study three years ago found that Central State remains the most cost-effective and clinically efficient place for the forensic unit, in large part because of the hospital's experienced staff.

The hospital is on the grounds of the former Mayfield Plantation, which the state acquired from Petersburg more than 130 years ago to replace a Reconstruction-era hospital for Black people that was founded in 1870 in what is now East Richmond. It remained racially segregated until 1968.

Central State shares the campus with Hiram W. Davis Medical Center, a 94-bed state long-term care facility for people with acute medical and behavioral issues. The campus also housed Southside Virginia Training Center, a state facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, until it closed in 2014.

The new Central State will replace buildings that date to 1939, but Deeds hopes to retain one of them to house the hospital's historical archives, which include patient records through 1940, the cutoff under the state's medical privacy policy.

King Davis, former state commissioner of behavioral health, has been lobbying for a repository for the physical records. He led an effort to digitize 800,000 hospital records and 36,000 photographs documenting much of the hospital's history.

"It is a piece of history that we have that nobody else has," Deeds said. "It's often overlooked. We have to find a way to preserve it if we can."

However, Potter said the state's plan for replacing the hospital "does not include the preservation of an existing building for that purpose. It is not included in the authorized capital budget."