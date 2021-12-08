Court experts' proposed congressional map would draw Spanberger out of 7th District

New maps proposed in Virginia’s redistricting process published Wednesday could deliver more compact districts and slightly more political opportunity for voters of color, but result in a scramble of incumbents across the state.
Two special masters — a Democrat and a Republican — submitted their much-anticipated maps for Virginia’s legislature and congressional seats, which they described as meeting federal and state requirements. The maps appear to give Democrats good odds of having majorities in the congressional delegation, House and Senate — in line with recent state trends, according to the special masters.
Achieving the maps, they said, came at the cost of ignoring incumbents. The heated 7th Congressional District would vanish from the Richmond area. The proposed congressional map puts Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a redrawn 1st District with GOP Rep. Rob Wittman. The new 7th District would be a Democratic-leaning district based in Prince William County.
The western Richmond suburbs that were keys to Spanberger’s two wins in the 7th would now be split, between a new 1st District to the north and a redrawn 5th District to the south. The proposed new 5th District includes most of GOP Rep. Bob Good’s current district.
Spanberger declined a request for comment.
The Supreme Court of Virginia took control of the state’s redistricting process after the new Virginia Redistricting Commission bogged down on partisan lines and failed to draw maps for either of the legislative chambers or the state’s congressional seats. The commission, made up by party-nominated citizens and legislators, ultimately could not come close to compromise.
By contrast, the experts tasked by the courts to draw the maps described a friendlier process.
“We agreed on almost all issues initially, and the few issues on which we initially disagreed were resolved by amicable discussion,” Republican Sean Trende and Democrat Bernard Grofman wrote in a memo to the court, which they asked be shared with the public along with the maps.
The court will hear public comment on the maps on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Below is an initial glimpse at the proposed maps.
Congressional seats
More often than not, Democrats would have a slight edge in Virginia’s U.S. House delegation, but the proposed map doesn’t cement their current 7-4 advantage, according to an analysis by the special masters.
“In a very good Republican year, Republicans could win a majority of the seats in Virginia’s delegation,” they wrote. “Generally, however, we would expect to see a 6-5 Democratic edge in Virginia’s delegation.”
But drawing these lines resulted in a scramble of the congressional map that would reshape jostling for a spot in Virginia’s delegation.
One candidate isn’t waiting until the maps are finalized. State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who had planned to seek the GOP nomination to run against Spanberger in the 7th District, announced late Wednesday that he will run in the new 10th District instead, seeking a chance to take on Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
“Having seen the newly proposed map by the Supreme Court, I am planning to run for Congress in the 10th Congressional District!” he tweeted Wednesday. The new 10th would run from Albemarle County north to Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
Meanwhile, a source close to Jennifer Carroll Foy confirmed she is planning to run in the newly proposed 7th District, which would be based in Prince William and include Stafford County and Fredericksburg. The proposed district includes her former delegate district and where voters of color would make up 43% of the vote — the next largest share after the 3rd District, and the 4th District, represented by Democratic Reps. Bobby Scott and Don McEachin.
Carroll Foy ran unsuccessfully against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary for governor. McAuliffe lost the general election to Republican Glenn Youngkin.
In addition, a source close to Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said she is considering a run in the newly proposed 7th District.
Virginia Senate
The special masters said they drew a Senate map where each party would have to win seats in “unfriendly” territory to win control of the Senate. Their analysis suggests Democrats would have a 23-17 edge in that chamber, based on the results of the 2017 attorney general’s race, which Democrat Mark Herring won with 53% of the vote.
The battle for the Senate will be fought in eight districts where each party has less than a 5% edge, based on the 2017 attorney general election’s race. Five of those eight toss-up seats are Democrat-leaning, and only three are GOP leaning.
Democrats now hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate.
House of Delegates
The House of Delegates map, by the special masters’ admission, gives the GOP a slight advantage. In an average year, Democrats would have a 53-47 majority in the House, but that’s a smaller margin the recent state trends suggest. (Republicans have prevailed in two House recounts, cementing a 52-48 GOP edge heading into the session in January.)
The special masters analyzed their House map using the results of the 2017 attorney general race and found that it favors Republicans more than it should. “It is difficult to eliminate this advantage given Virginia’s political geography,” they wrote.
Of the 14 districts where each party has less than a 5% edge, nine are GOP-leaning and five are Democrat-leaning.
“In other words, although Republicans may find it slightly easier to win a majority, Democrats will have a tendency to enjoy larger majorities when they win,” they wrote.
Minority political power
One of the key issues that divided the redistricting commission was how and when to create districts where racial minorities whose political power has been historically diluted would be able to elect candidates of their choice.
The special masters wrote in their memo that they were “mindful” of federal and state requirements around minority-majority districts, but said they create them only if they could be drawn compactly and didn’t needlessly split a county.
They didn’t opt to draw “coalition districts” — districts where different minority groups make up a majority of the electorate — arguing that the law and voting trends don’t suggest they should. Some were created “naturally.”
In the House and the Senate, the special masters created fewer minority-majority districts than exist right now. They defended the decision, arguing that federal law doesn’t compel them to, and the maps rather increase the number of districts where minority groups have a realistic chance of electing the candidate of their choice, even if they don’t make up the majority.
In the Senate, they argued that the map is still an improvement over the current map because there is one additional district in the Richmond area where African American voters would have a realistic ability to elect their candidate of choice in a general election and primary.
In Northern Virginia, where the state is seeing a growing Asian American and Hispanic population, the map drawers included no minority-majority Senate districts, acknowledging that they may face criticism for that decision.
The 3rd District held by Scott would be 44.5% African American, compared to 47.2% percent now; the 4th, held by McEachin, is 45.3% African American, compared to 40% now.
