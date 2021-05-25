Court settlement sets path for VEC to resolve more than 92,000 claims for unemployment benefits

For example, it requires the agency to explain the steps it took last December to resolve the cases of almost 42,000 people who should have been paid while their claims were pending, while not identifying some of the plaintiffs and providing them with the same relief.

It does not address any unpaid claims from cases flagged for suspected fraud, which Healy said last week totals about $59 million.

The settlement also does not address future claims that must be adjudicated, including those arising from a requirement that all applicants search for jobs, beginning June 1, and that those who receive benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program prove by May 30 that they earned wages in 2019.

It also does not address the handling of appeals under a new state law that takes effect July 1 to allow hardship waivers for people who were overpaid by VEC but can't afford to repay the excess amount.

However, advocates say the settlement provides a clear path forward for both the VEC and the people it serves.

"The VEC has had a lot of hardships it's had to deal with," Levy-Lavelle said in an interview on Tuesday. "We know there are a lot of dedicated career employees there who have faced challenges during the pandemic."

"At the same time, we're concerned about people who have fallen through the cracks and have been waiting a long time for answers and benefits," he said. "Today is an important step forward and we'll be tracking the progress closely."