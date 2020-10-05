COVID-19 outbreak infects 18 patients, 11 employees at Central State

A COVID-19 outbreak has infected 18 patients and 11 employees at Central State Hospital, all within one building for long-term care of people with mental illness at the state mental institution near Petersburg.

The outbreak at Central State is the latest manifestation of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nine patients and one employee at Virginia's behavioral health institutions since mid-summer. As of Monday, the state institutions have 57 active cases among staff and patients, with 93 tests pending and 366 people recovered from the virus.

"It sounds very alarming," said Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, whose district includes the hospital and many of its employees.

A state behavioral health spokesperson said the outbreak at Central State, based in Dinwiddie County, is confined to Building 95, used for patients who require long-term treatment of mental illness. The state is awaiting COVID-19 test results for an additional 31 employees and three patients.

"The health and safety of both patients and staff remain our number one priority," said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.