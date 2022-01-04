COVID-19 outbreaks slam state hospitals again; 80 employees positive at Central State

The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through Virginia's mental health hospitals and other behavioral health institutions again, with more 300 employees and patients testing positive for the coronavirus disease this week.
The latest round of outbreaks has hit already understaffed institutions hard, with 237 employees infected, including 80 at Central State Hospital near Petersburg. Tests are pending on an additional 36 employees and patients.
No deaths have been reported in the recent outbreaks, although 25 patients and three employees have died from the disease in multiple outbreaks since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
Lauren Cunningham, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health, said the agency "is monitoring positive cases and staffing levels very closely and aiding the facilities with additional infection control supplies."
"And as always, all DBHDS facilities are in close communication with their local health departments for additional guidance and to hold mass testing as needed," Cunningham said.
The worst outbreaks are at: Central State, where 12 patients also have tested positive for the virus; Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church, where 29 employees and 20 patients are infected; and Catawba Hospital near Roanoke, with 15 staff and 19 patients sick from the disease.
Virginia operates eight mental hospitals for adults and one in Staunton for children and adolescents. The state also operates one training center in Chesapeake for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, a medical center next to Central State, and a behavioral health center for civilly committed sex offenders in Nottoway County.
The latest outbreaks have hit all of them to varying degrees, but staffing is a particular concern at Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents in Staunton, where eight employees and five patients have tested positive.
The center has been operating only 18 of its 48 beds for most of the year because of the difficulty of hiring and retaining employees. Last month, the hospital cut its capacity to 13 beds after three employees tested positive for the virus and five others were out temporarily because of injuries sustained while trying to prevent two patients from hurting themselves.
The COVID-19 tracking website for the facilities reported Tuesday that 25 employees had tested positive at Eastern State Hospital; 18 at the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in Burkeville, a town in Nottoway County; 17 at Southeast Virginia Training Center in Chesapeake; and 12 each at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville and Hiram Davis Medical Center in Dinwiddie County near Petersburg.
