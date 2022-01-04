COVID-19 outbreaks slam state hospitals again; 80 employees positive at Central State

Virginia operates eight mental hospitals for adults and one in Staunton for children and adolescents. The state also operates one training center in Chesapeake for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, a medical center next to Central State, and a behavioral health center for civilly committed sex offenders in Nottoway County.

The latest outbreaks have hit all of them to varying degrees, but staffing is a particular concern at Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents in Staunton, where eight employees and five patients have tested positive.

The center has been operating only 18 of its 48 beds for most of the year because of the difficulty of hiring and retaining employees. Last month, the hospital cut its capacity to 13 beds after three employees tested positive for the virus and five others were out temporarily because of injuries sustained while trying to prevent two patients from hurting themselves.

The COVID-19 tracking website for the facilities reported Tuesday that 25 employees had tested positive at Eastern State Hospital; 18 at the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in Burkeville, a town in Nottoway County; 17 at Southeast Virginia Training Center in Chesapeake; and 12 each at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville and Hiram Davis Medical Center in Dinwiddie County near Petersburg.