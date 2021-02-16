Cox calls for returning $730 million in extra revenues to Virginians as tax rebate

Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said Tuesday that the state should use around $730 million in additional projected revenues to cut checks for Virginians to the tune of $190 for individuals and $380 for families.

Cox, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, pitched the proposal as a way to shore up Virginia families struggling as a result of the pandemic.

“This plan takes the $730 million that the reforecast came down with, and does a straight tax rebate. The feeling is that families have really struggled - no question about that - and this would help them with what they need to do. That could be an electric bill, clothes for kids, tutoring expenses,” Cox said in an interview.

Cox titled his pitch, “give it back,” recalling the checks that went out to Virginians in 2019 after the state saw a revenue windfall tied to federal tax reform. Cox was the speaker of the House at the time. Republicans are now in the minority in the House and the Senate.

Asked who would be eligible to receive the checks, Cox said he would defer the details to the legislature’s budget leaders. Right now, the House and Senate are getting ready to reconcile their separate budget proposals.