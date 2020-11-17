Cox formally announces run for governor, pledging to fight 'big-government worldview'

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and former state Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, have said they also are weighing runs for the GOP nomination.

Cox said a successful GOP candidate will need to attract different blocs of voters, including independents and people of color. Asked about the decision to challenge Chase, Cox said he will bring a different, more compromising style of politics to the race.

“Our party really wants to win, and the question is, what candidate can actually go forth and go into so many different communities and articulate a vision for why Republicans should win? I’m the best person to do that,” Cox said.

“We equate sometimes listening and being civil with unwillingness to fight. I’m going to fight for my principles, but you’re not going to convince anybody if you’re shouting at them all the time. It doesn’t mean you’re going to agree, but you can find common ground. I’ve done that with Democrats.”

Trump

On Trump, who’s refused to concede the White House race to the presumptive winner, Democrat Joe Biden, Cox said he wants to see the president’s legal challenges play out.