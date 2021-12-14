Crisis eases at state hospital for children as injured employees return

Staffing shortages remain at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents and other state mental hospitals, but the crisis eased at the center this week after five employees returned to work from injuries in an altercation with patients and three others prepared to come back after a brush with COVID-19.

The Commonwealth Center, based in Staunton, was still operating only 13 of its 48 beds this week, but plans to increase its capacity to 18 beds, which has been the ceiling for most of this year because of a staffing shortage that has shown no sign of abating.

The staffing shortage turned into an emergency last week after the hospital lost 15% of its already skeleton work force. Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and five sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe after intervening with two patients who were trying to injure themselves.

The three employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease plan to return to work on Thursday, said Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The hospital had all staff and patients tested for the virus last week, but none were infected.