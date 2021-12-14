Crisis eases at state hospital for children as injured employees return

Staffing shortages remain at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents and other state mental hospitals, but the crisis eased at the center this week after five employees returned to work from injuries in an altercation with patients and three others prepared to come back after a brush with COVID-19.
The Commonwealth Center, based in Staunton, was still operating only 13 of its 48 beds this week, but plans to increase its capacity to 18 beds, which has been the ceiling for most of this year because of a staffing shortage that has shown no sign of abating.
The staffing shortage turned into an emergency last week after the hospital lost 15% of its already skeleton work force. Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 and five sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe after intervening with two patients who were trying to injure themselves.
The three employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease plan to return to work on Thursday, said Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The hospital had all staff and patients tested for the virus last week, but none were infected.
The employees hurt in the melee with patients on Dec. 8 have returned to work, Cunningham said, "although a few are still on light duty and/or currently having no patient contact."
The incident began when staff intervened with two patients who were trying to injure themselves. The patients "responded aggressively" toward the employees trying to help them, according to Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land, who said all five employees were treated at a local hospital emergency room. Both patients were taken into custody by Staunton police and transported to a detention center.
The Commonwealth Center "continues to offer support for staff as they process last week's incident," Cunningham said.
With Commonwealth already operating with a fraction of its usual staff, Land closed the hospital to admissions, which subsequently were allowed only on a one-to-one basis with the departure of patients.
The hospital is preparing to increase its capacity back to 18 beds, but Cunningham said, "they only have enough staff to admit one patient at a time, so admissions will continue to be staggered" at the beginning of this week.
"We're incredibly grateful to the team at CCCA who worked hard to manage the one-in-one-out policy over the last several days, and to our partners across the commonwealth who worked with us to safely divert admissions and safely discharge clinically appropriate patients," she said.
