CrowdLobby co-founder Heidi Drauschak to seek state Senate seat

After years of political engagement as a consultant and work as co-founder of CrowdLobby — a website that connects everyday people to professional lobbyists — Heidi Drauschak is running for a Fairfax County seat in the state Senate.

Though Drauschak is the first person to declare candidacy for the newly drawn 35th District, she could face two Democratic incumbents in the area — Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, both of whom have been drawn into the district.

“Maybe they'll decide to run against me, but I'm not running against them,” Drauschak said jokingly in a call with the Richmond Times-Dispatch ahead of her formal announcement.

Redistricting has lumped Senate incumbents together in six potential nomination contests and in two potential general election match-ups, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Retirements could negate some of those potential battles.

Energy and environmental policy are areas Drauschak said she would like to work in if elected. She noted that she plans to protect the Virginia Clean Economy Act and keep the state in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — a multi-state carbon market aimed at reducing emissions.

The top of her list of legislative priorities is campaign finance reform.

For the past two years she has been working with the advocacy group Big Money Out VA to press legislators on the matter and grew frustrated at the lack of urgency she said she experienced from lawmakers.

Efforts to reform how candidates can receive donations and how to spend them have stalled over the years. A subcommittee created to focus on the matter failed to meet during 2022 after scheduling one meeting in December that ended up being canceled. Drauschak said that was a “perfect example” of the challenge to work on the issue.

“I thought, OK, I can either spend the next 10 years as an advocate and keep being told over and over again that none of this matters, or I can change my tactics and try to do something from within the legislature,” she said.

She said that campaign finance reform is a crucial step in solving a number of other issues that legislators across the political spectrum work on.

For example, she singled out Dominion Energy — the state’s largest utility and one of the top donors to many legislators and candidates.

“I'm not anti-Dominion. They're a very important part of our ecosystem,” she said. “But I don't think they should be giving money to legislators or at least unlimited money to legislators, and then heavily lobbying that same legislature that then turns around and writes the rules for them.”

Another issue Drauschak wants to work on is enhancing paid medical leave and paid parental leave — even though she may not take much time off herself. Drauschak found out she was pregnant this past August. She’s expecting to give birth to her first child in May, just before she may face other candidates in a Democratic primary.

“I think, especially as a woman who's now going through this experience myself, I'm extremely fortunate and have a lot of flexibility and it's a flexibility that a lot of women are not afforded,” Drauschak said.

As a soon-to-be parent, she said she’s passionate about bringing her child into a world that she and others try to make better.