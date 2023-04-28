House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, wrote the 2020 law that allowed legal casino gaming in Virginia, but they do not agree on whether Richmond voters should have a second chance to decide on a $600 million casino resort proposed in South Side.

Knight, who dodged a major primary fight against a fellow Republican delegate who was paired in his district, says he "made a mistake" by not defining clearly in the law whether the five cities that the state would allow to host a casino could hold a second voter referendum if voters rejected a gaming proposal the first time.

"The law looks like it's a little bit ambiguous," he said.

Lucas, who is locked in an increasingly bitter primary battle with fellow Democrat Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, is adamant that Richmond should keep its right to hold a second vote on a proposed casino that voters narrowly rejected in 2021. She is equally determined to prevent Petersburg and its allies from blocking a second referendum in Richmond to vote on a $1.4 billion casino resort proposed in Petersburg.

"I'm working as hard as I can to make sure that spot remains open for Richmond, not for Petersburg," she said.

The Richmond Crusade for Voters, founded almost 70 years ago during the civil rights struggle for voting rights and racial desegregation, is alarmed that Knight and a small group of General Assembly negotiators may block city voters from having another say on the proposed ONE Casino + Resort, potentially allowing Petersburg to take the city's place as one of the cities allowed to have a casino under state law with voter approval.

"As vice president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters, we don't want the right to vote on this to be taken away," former Richmond City Councilman Marty Jewell said Thursday.

The Crusade has organized an "Our City, Our Right to Vote" campaign to prevent the assembly from doing what it did a year ago, when it prevented Richmond from holding a second referendum before this year. The delay allowed a state legislative watchdog agency to conduct a study that concluded both Petersburg and Richmond could support casinos, either alone or in competition.

The organization does not take a position on whether to approve the Richmond casino proposal, but The Cordish Companies has made clear that it will not build its proposed casino resort in Petersburg if it has to share the market with a rival facility 25 miles away.

The Crusade denounced the decision in the budget last year as an intrusion on voting rights that even the Byrd Machine did not attempt during the civil rights struggle.

"This is the first and only time such a budget measure has ever been passed to deny residents of a city their right to vote," especially a majority-Black city, the Crusade said.

In response, Knight said, "If you look at the other side, they had their chance. They had a referendum. It failed. They're done."

He said the issue "is absolutely on the table" in budget negotiations, which have stalled because of division between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over $1 billion in tax cuts that Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is demanding.

Knight said the Petersburg casino proposal "is absolutely still alive," but he added, "I don't think that's an extremely viable option at the moment."

For Richmond, no action is tacit approval for a referendum on the issue in November, although Mayor Levar Stoney has not yet petitioned the circuit court to put the issue on the ballot.

Stoney said in a statement: “I’ve been clear from the start that I support a casino in Richmond. The more than 1,500 well-paying jobs and estimated $30 million in additional annual revenue generated from this project would enable us to lift up many families in our community, especially in South Richmond. It will also allow us to expand funding options for critical community needs, such as public schools and community infrastructure.”

For Petersburg, the best option may be that the assembly blocks a second Richmond vote in the budget while deferring to the next assembly, which will convene in January after elections for all 140 seats in November in newly drawn political districts.

"I have a feeling that it's almost 50:50 that nothing happens," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond. "They take away Richmond's vote, but they don't allow Petersburg."

That's the hope of Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who both want the assembly to block a second Richmond vote with an eye toward winning approval for Petersburg in the next assembly — if they're re-elected.

Morrissey, who used his former status as a swing vote in the closely divided Senate to block a second Richmond vote, faces a Democratic primary challenge from former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.

Taylor, who defeated Aird in 2021, is a first-term delegate whose seat is considered key to Republican hopes of retaining their majority in the House. She will face a general election challenge by either Kimberly Pope Adams or Victor McKenzie, who are running for the Democratic nomination in a primary on June 20.

"All of these folks face competitive races, either in the primary or the general election," Holsworth said.

Morrissey lost some of his clout after Democrats won a Senate seat in Virginia Beach in January that widened their edge to 22-18. He has not forgiven Lucas for helping to kill Taylor's casino legislation for Petersburg in a 10-6 vote by the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee in February. He accuses her of siding with "rich, white casino developers" in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach instead of "helping and protecting African Americans" in majority-Black Petersburg.

"The bottom line for her is (a Richmond casino) is less of a threat" than one in Petersburg, he said.

Youngkin is targeting Taylor's race as crucial to Republicans holding their narrow majority in the House, but he has not taken a position on the casino or said whether he would seek to amend any budget agreement to, at least, prevent a second vote in Richmond.

"It poses a challenge to the kind of moralism that underpins Youngkin's conservatism," Holsworth said. "I'm not sure he wants to be the person who is identified as bringing a casino to Petersburg. That hasn't been part of his Petersburg revival message."

Taylor said, "We're still hoping Richmond will be blocked. They had their chance. Petersburg simply should have the right to vote on this."

