CT scans at Virginia hospitals could be delayed because of supply chain disruption

A COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai has created a shortage of liquid used in CT scans, X-rays and MRIs that could force hospitals in Virginia to delay procedures.

The liquid, known as contrast dye, lights up a patient's blood on a CT scan, showing a doctor the location of blood flow. CT scans can be used to detect internal bleeding, organ injury, blood clots in lungs and strokes.

GE Healthcare, which distributes many of the dyes, estimated an 80% reduction of supply of one commonly used dye lasting until late June.

Locally, Virginia Commonwealth University Health is working to preserve its current supply, a spokesperson said. HCA and Bon Secours have not experienced shortages.

Nationally, the shortage could affect hospitals across the country, one supply chain expert said. The lack of materials likely will raise the price of the liquid, causing GE Healthcare to shift production. And it is forcing hospitals to conserve what supplies they have and employ other types of imaging.

After a rise in COVID cases, Shanghai entered lockdown in late March. While residents there are still quarantined, a plant that manufactures the dyes for GE Healthcare has reopened, the Greater New York Hospital Association said last week.

It's unclear how much the dyes cost, but speeding up production generally doubles the cost of a product, said Jeff Smith, a professor of supply chain management at Virginia Commonwealth University. Manufacturers might pay their staff overtime, spend more on raw materials or deliver their products on planes instead of boats.

Shanghai produces the majority of GE Healthcare's contrast dyes, putting the product in a precarious position, Smith said. Businesses could think more globally and be better prepared for delays by purchasing products from around the world.

"It's all coming from one place, and when you do that, your risk profile changes significantly," Smith said.

GE Healthcare announced that its Omnipaque product, a dye made with iodine, is manufactured in a single facility in Shanghai, causing an 80% reduction of supplies. The company is looking to transfer production to Europe to meet demand.

VCU Health has several strategies in place to preserve supply of contrast dye, spokesperson Laura Rossacher said. The hospital has used different imaging options and other contrast agents when possible. The system may postpone some nonurgent procedures that require the dye.

"Often this care is lifesaving," Rossacher said. "We frequently use imaging studies with contrast for stroke patients and patients who have been in accidents with possible internal organ injuries, for example."

HCA and Bon Secours hospitals in Virginia have not been affected by the shortage, spokespeople for the health systems said, nor do they expect to.

"We are currently working with other impacted health systems to identify ways in which we can support their patients," Bon Secours spokesperson Jenna Green said.

HCA operates six hospitals in greater Richmond: Chippenham, Henrico Doctors', John Randolph, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors' and Retreat Doctors'. Bon Secours has seven hospitals in central Virginia: Memorial Regional, Rappahannock, Richmond Community, St. Francis, St. Mary's, Southern Virginia and Southside.

Some dyes are swallowed to detect bowel blockages or inflammation in the digestive tract. Others are inserted intravenously to look for broken blood vessels or aneurysms.

Using a PET scan, doctors can use the dye to determine if cancer has spread throughout the body.

Some hospitals are conserving the dyes they have on hand and considering different ways to image patients, said Julian Walker, spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. He could not say which other health systems are affected.

Some patients can be imaged with ultrasound, which uses soundwaves, and magnetic resonance imaging without dyes. Some CT scans can be used without contrast dye.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital said it would ration its use of the dye and delay some elective surgeries. About 60% of CT scans use a contrast dye to illuminate parts of the body, KIRO-TV in Seattle reported.