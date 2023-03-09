Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who served as a top immigration official in the Trump administration, announced Thursday that he has formed a PAC to urge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

"It's time for fresh, conservative leadership," Cuccinelli said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter, announcing his Never Back Down Pac.

"Every election is about the future and the future is not Joe Biden," Cuccinelli says in the video. "America's future is Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis doesn't just talk, he acts. But most of all, he never backs down.

"Governor DeSantis, today I'm asking you to run for president."

Cuccinelli was a state senator from Fairfax before he served as attorney general from 2010 to 2014. He narrowly lost Virginia's 2013 contest for governor to Democrat Terry McAuliffe. In 2016, Cuccinelli worked with the presidential campaign of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Cruz said last month that he will not run for president in 2024.

In a statement about the new PAC, Cuccinelli said: "I have been speaking to many grassroots conservative activists around the country who are very enthusiastic for Governor DeSantis to run for President in 2024.

"The energy is there, grassroots conservatives see the Governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024.

"Based on those conversations, I am most confident that we will build an unmatched grassroots political army for Governor DeSantis to help carry him to the White House."

While DeSantis has not yet announced a presidential bid, he is making moves that appear he plans to run, releasing a book, speaking Monday at the Reagan library in California and planning a trip to Iowa on Friday.

Trump's campaign already is trolling DeSantis. Chris LaCivita, a Virginia-based campaign strategist who is a senior adviser to Trump's campaign, recently responded to a Tweet in which someone posted a photo of a noticeably trimmer DeSantis visiting a museum exhibit.

Wrote LaCivita: "Love the backdrop. C-3PO and a life boat from … you guessed it. The Titanic."

Trump and DeSantis are dominating the GOP presidential field in early polling. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin - who will appear Thursday night in a nationally televised CNN town hall on education - has not ruled out a run for national office. In a recent Roanoke College poll, Youngkin's approval rating rose to 57% in February, but a sizable majority of respondents said they do not want him to run for president.

