Once upon a time as angry protesters gathered, a British Army officer read the Riot Act and troops would attack - but Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, a former history student, thinks he’s got a better way to cool tempers when crowds threaten to get out of hand.
His notion, to empower police chiefs to declare a short-term curfew, passed a House of Delegates gatekeeper subcommittee Friday, after winning bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition – an unusual combination in the 2023 General Assembly – with a 27-12 vote in the state Senate.
“It came from some instances I saw in Virginia Beach, spontaneous things that grew out of hand,” Norment said.
While it is possible for a city or town council, or a county board of supervisors to enact emergency measures to enforce a curfew – a requirement that people be off the streets for a set period of time – as a practical matter, doing so takes time, longer than it takes for a crowd to turn from talking to shouting to swinging punches or breaking windows, Norment said/
In 1765, after two weeks of protests outside the Kings Bench Prison to protest the imprisonment of editor John Wilkes, an officer of the Household Cavalry read the Act and troopers fired on the crowd, killing a bystander.
In 1819, after the reading the Riot Act, troopers of the 15th Hussars charged protesters at St. Peter's Field in Manchester calling for a right to vote, killing as many at 18, including a 2-year-old, and injuring more than 400 in what's been known since as the Peterloo massacre.
