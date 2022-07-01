Customs shifts oversight of Virginia ports, airports to Baltimore

Virginia further cemented its image as a mid-Atlantic state with the transfer of its maritime ports and airports to the oversight of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Baltimore instead of Atlanta.

The shift, made during a ceremony on Friday morning in Norfolk, represents the first time in the homeland security agency’s nearly 20-year history that it has transferred jurisdiction from one field office to another.

The change affects oversight of the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads and the Port of Richmond on the James River in South Richmond, as well as Richmond International Airport and other airports in Virginia and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Realistically, when you look at the distance, Atlanta is a long way away,” Customs spokesman Steve Sapp said, noting that Norfolk is 566 miles from Atlanta but only 233 miles from Baltimore. “For me, it makes sense. Hampton Roads is a lot closer to Baltimore.”

Customs officials say the change is more than symbolic because it consolidates security and enforcement operations for the Chesapeake Bay under one field office, which also will be able to better coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on disaster response.

“This is also good news for our trade and travel industry stakeholders because a unified approach to [Customs and Border Protection] inspections under one field office creates greater efficiencies in our communications,” said Stephen Maloney, director of field operations at the agency’s Baltimore field office.

“This is a great time for international trade and travel growth in the mid-Atlantic region and I am really excited for the bright future that lays ahead for us,” Maloney said.

It’s not clear what it means for port operations in Hampton Roads and Richmond, or Virginia airports that previously had been under the jurisdiction of the Atlanta field office.

The ports will remain under the direct oversight of the federal agency’s Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, which will report to the Baltimore regional office instead of Atlanta.

“As we transition, we will be steadfast in our efforts to keep our communities safe and commerce moving through the ports of the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News,” said Mark Laria, director of the area port.

Port of Virginia spokesman Joe Harris said he had not been informed of the transfer before it happened. “The Port of Virginia and Customs have always worked well together,” Harris said. “I don’t think that would change, no matter where the office is.”