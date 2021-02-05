CVS to begin vaccinations at 36 Va. stores next week, but independent pharmacies want broader role

CVS will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians next week at three dozen of its stores across the state as part of a national and state push to use local pharmacies to reach elderly people and others who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.

The initial rollout will include CVS stores in Richmond, Mechanicsville and Midlothian that the national pharmacy chain said it will identify when it starts to accept appointments on Tuesday for vaccinations that will begin on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam said the company is working as the state's primary partner in the national pharmacy partnership program touted by President Joe Biden this week with 21 major retail companies and pharmacy networks involved. The participating CVS stores will receive about 26,000 doses of vaccine to administer in addition to those the state already is receiving.

Northam said the state, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chose CVS as its primary partner because "it has the most locations of any pharmacy in Virginia."

Northam said the VDH also is working with other companies - including Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger - and a network of independent pharmacies to distribute the vaccine as it becomes available.