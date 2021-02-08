CVS vaccinations pushed back a day as Virginia requires coordination

COVID-19 vaccinations at three dozen CVS retail pharmacies in the state will begin on Friday, a day later than originally planned, as the national pharmacy chain and the Virginia Department of Health agreed on a plan to coordinate the rollout of the national program that President Joe Biden announced last week.
CVS announced late Monday that it would open an online portal to schedule appointments at still-undisclosed retail pharmacies on Thursday, two days later than originally planned. The 36 locations include Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville, but the public will not know where they are until the company activates the system for Virginia on Thursday.
Under the plan, CVS will vaccinate only people who are age 65 or older and who already have registered with their local health department.
The arrangement will boost Virginia’s vaccine supply by 26,000 doses a week and addresses VDH concerns about the creation of new waiting lists under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that would not ensure the vaccination of Virginians already signed up for appointments through their local health districts.
“I think they took a step back to look for ways to ensure that people already on the list get vaccinated,” Christina Barrille, executive director of the Virginia Pharmacists Association, said of the state Department of Health.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam, said Virginia has been working with CVS to find a “technological solution that allows folks who have been pre-registered with local health districts to get first access.”
“They were always willing to explore every possibility,” Avula said in an interview late Monday.
CVS said it delayed the beginning of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Virginia and 10 other states “in order to ensure in-store availability” of the vaccine. The company said it would not begin accepting appointments until participating stores receive their vaccine supplies from the federal government.
People can learn the location of participating CVS pharmacies by going to the online scheduling portal at CVS.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine#statetool. People without access to the CVS website can call (800) 746-7287 for customer service, beginning on Thursday.
CVS said it will not publish a list of participating stores because the participants “will change regularly based on vaccine supply.”
Biden announced the national initiative a week ago to get vaccines directly to CVS and other pharmacy companies. The partnership involves 21 companies of varying size.
Northam announced last week that Virginia would partner with CVS on the initial rollout.
