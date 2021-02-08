CVS vaccinations pushed back a day as Virginia requires coordination

COVID-19 vaccinations at three dozen CVS retail pharmacies in the state will begin on Friday, a day later than originally planned, as the national pharmacy chain and the Virginia Department of Health agreed on a plan to coordinate the rollout of the national program that President Joe Biden announced last week.

CVS announced late Monday that it would open an online portal to schedule appointments at still-undisclosed retail pharmacies on Thursday, two days later than originally planned. The 36 locations include Richmond, Midlothian and Mechanicsville, but the public will not know where they are until the company activates the system for Virginia on Thursday.

Under the plan, CVS will vaccinate only people who are age 65 or older and who already have registered with their local health department.

The arrangement will boost Virginia’s vaccine supply by 26,000 doses a week and addresses VDH concerns about the creation of new waiting lists under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that would not ensure the vaccination of Virginians already signed up for appointments through their local health districts.