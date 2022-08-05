D.C.-area restaurant leader broadens scope to Richmond and Baltimore

Now, Hollinger is expanding her scope to a larger region - extending from Richmond to Baltimore - as the new chief executive officer of the Greater Washington Partnership, a CEO-led initiative that tries to bring business, government, educators and health care providers together to overcome common obstacles.
A $58 million federal grant will put high-speed rail on a fast track between Richmond and Raleigh, North Carolina, but Virginia is fishing for bigger funding opportunities to carry out an $3.7 billion passenger rail plan that depends on construction of a second two-track bridge across the Potomac River to Washington, D.C.
The obstacles don't get much bigger than recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit restaurants and the rest of the hospitality industry hard, with many businesses still operating below capacity because they can't hire people to fill the jobs.
"Seeing her leadership over the last couple of years in a critically important industry that was facing an existential crisis, her leadership was extraordinary," said Peter Scher, chairman of the partnership's board of directors and vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s operating committee.
Hollinger knows Washington well - she served as chief of staff for the D.C. City Council and director of the film and entertainment office of then-Mayor Adrian Fenty - but she's also well-regarded in Richmond for her work on behalf of restaurants in Northern Virginia as president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington since 2012.
"I think very highly of her," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association. "It will be a loss for the industry, but a good opportunity for her."
Hollinger has worked with partners in Richmond and Annapolis - the state capitals of Virginia and Maryland - on laws and regulations that affect the restaurant industry, including a push for "cocktails to go" when the pandemic temporarily shut down indoor dining.
"Whether you live in Arlington or in Richmond, law is law," she said in an interview on Wednesday, the day after the partnership announced that it had chosen her as its third leader since its creation in 2016.
Its first leader, Jason Miller, came out of Capitol Hill politics, while its second, J.B. Holston, was dean of an engineering school in Denver.
Despite her extensive work in government, Hollinger said, "I have always been rooted in business and looking through that lens."
The partnership also is rooted in business - big business, such as Dominion Energy in Richmond and CapitalOne Corp. in Tysons Corner, as well as aerospace giants such as Northrop Grumman Corp. in Falls Church and General Dynamics in Reston.
But the leaders of those companies, including the late Tom Farrell, then chairman and CEO of Dominion, created the partnership as a way to address common problems for employers and employees in a broad swath of the urban crescent along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Farrell's successor, Bob Blue, called Hollinger "an excellent choice to lead the Greater Washington Partnership."
"She has been a forceful advocate for the region for decades and understands the critical role businesses play in community vitality and responsible growth," said Blue, a member of the board of directors.
"We look forward to working with her to improve transportation, education and other important matters in the neighborhoods between Richmond and Baltimore.”
Regional challenges include traveling on I-95 itself, as well as developing passenger rail as an alternative for business commuters between Richmond and Washington, and promoting bus-rapid transit in Richmond.
The partnership's mission includes educating students with skills for high-need jobs in the region and then connecting them with companies ready to hire them. And it includes creating opportunities for racial and ethnic minorities for business careers in a region that is richly diverse.
Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition in Richmond, said her priority is "making sure our region is part of our inclusive economic growth for the larger region."
"I think it's a great hire," said Harris, who joined the partnership board earlier this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the region's challenges by changing how people work, travel and meet for dining, recreation and culture.
Downtown Washington is "very quiet across the board," Hollinger said, but restaurants and the rest of the hospitality industry have recovered about three-quarters of their business and staffing, while changing the way they recruit employees and serve customers.
"We were an industry that was very much focused on on-premises and in-person," she said. "We had to completely rethink connectivity."
