D.C. mayor, Northam and Hogan urge Americans to stay home for Biden's inaugural, citing security, COVID

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday urged Americans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, citing security and health threats.
"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually," the leaders said in a joint statement on Monday afternoon.
“In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”
The statement came hours after The Associated Press reported that the FBI is warning of armed protests in Washington and in all 50 state capitals ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
In Richmond, several groups of demonstrators are planning upcoming car caravans around the Capitol to get their message across amid the state’s COVID-19 restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 people.
This Saturday the Virginia Prison Justice Network will hold its fourth annual rally as a car caravan. Participants will circle the state Capitol. The focus of this year’s rally is “the COVID-19 crisis in the state’s prisons and jails.”
Since 2002 the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun-rights group, has held its annual lobby day at the state Capitol on Martin Luther King Day. Many Virginians traditionally lobby for causes at the Capitol on that day because they have the day off due to the federal holiday.
Last year the VCDL organized the protest of Gov. Northam’s proposed gun restrictions that brought an estimated 22,000 people to the Capitol or its vicinity, many of them armed. That protest resulted in one arrest, of a woman who wore a mask. The charge was later dropped.
This year King Day is Monday, Jan. 18, two days before the presidential inauguration. VCDL is planning a car caravan from around the state on that day. VCDL says it hopes the gun-rights caravan will feature thousands of vechicles.
Philip Van Cleave, president of the VCDL, told the group’s members in November that the organization had been frozen out in seeking a permit for its annual gathering. By the time it requested a permit, he said, only 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. slots were available. State officials said they do not play favorites regarding permits.
It might be a moot point given that Northam has since limited gatherings to 10 people.
