D.C. mayor, Northam and Hogan urge Americans to stay home for Biden's inaugural, citing security, COVID

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday urged Americans not to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, citing security and health threats.

"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually," the leaders said in a joint statement on Monday afternoon.

“In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”

The statement came hours after The Associated Press reported that the FBI is warning of armed protests in Washington and in all 50 state capitals ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

In Richmond, several groups of demonstrators are planning upcoming car caravans around the Capitol to get their message across amid the state’s COVID-19 restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 people.

