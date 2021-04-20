'Dangerously high' census at mental hospitals puts burden on law enforcement

“It’s a steep uphill climb, and we’re not making the progress we need to make,” the commissioner said of state efforts to fill more than 1,000 staff vacancies at the institutions in March.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services also is working on ways to divert elderly patients with dementia away from state institutions that have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Piedmont Geriatric Hospital accounted for 15 deaths from COVID-19 — more than half of all deaths from the virus at state mental hospitals and other behavioral health facilities. Piedmont, located 50 miles from Richmond in Nottoway County, at one point last year operated at 112% of its capacity. It’s operating now at 85%, but only because of a health department requirement that it quarantine admissions for at least 14 days as part of its recovery from a shutdown in admissions.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order in August to allow the institutions to not accept anyone who wasn’t committed under an emergency custody order because of a threat to harm themselves or others, despite being the “bed of last resort” under state law.

However, the state also is struggling to find beds for patients under emergency custody orders, issued by a magistrate and executed by law enforcement agencies.