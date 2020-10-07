Danville City Jail dealing with dozens of COVID-19 cases

The Danville City Jail, overcrowded for more than a decade and even more jammed because the coronavirus pandemic, is now a hot spot for dozens of cases of COVID-19.

As of noon Wednesday, 73 inmates and 10 staff members had tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported. Mondul has tested negative.

The outbreak began Sept. 28, when an inmate showed signs of COVID-19, which was confirmed two days later by a test. By Saturday, that number neared 50. A jail-wide test got underway on Tuesday, Mondul said.

“There are no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff,” he said Wednesday of those who had contracted COVID-19.

The jail partnered with a local lab for the testing, the sheriff told Danville City Council on Tuesday.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department is working with the jail.