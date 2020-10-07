Danville City Jail dealing with dozens of COVID-19 cases

The Danville City Jail, overcrowded for more than a decade and even more jammed because the coronavirus pandemic, is now a hot spot for dozens of cases of COVID-19.
As of noon Wednesday, 73 inmates and 10 staff members had tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul reported. Mondul has tested negative.
The outbreak began Sept. 28, when an inmate showed signs of COVID-19, which was confirmed two days later by a test. By Saturday, that number neared 50. A jail-wide test got underway on Tuesday, Mondul said.
“There are no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff,” he said Wednesday of those who had contracted COVID-19.
The jail partnered with a local lab for the testing, the sheriff told Danville City Council on Tuesday.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department is working with the jail.
With the growing number of cases, the entire jail is under quarantine, both its individual cells and what Mondul refers to as “dormitory environments.” All of the housing units are under quarantine except for one area used for taking in new inmates. The quarantine will stay in effect until officials “understand the scope of the issue,” the sheriff wrote Wednesday in an email to the Register & Bee.
The outbreak occurred at the main jail, below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. A total of 136 inmates have tested negative, and 20 refused to be tested.
The jail has a capacity of 213, a limit set by the Virginia Department of Health. But Mondul said that limit has been surpassed for most of the past decade, sometimes reaching as many as 355.
Before the outbreak, jail employees weren’t required to wear face coverings.
“We did not issue or require the inmates to wear masks,” the sheriff said. “Our staff had them available and were encouraged to wear them.”
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said he believes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order addresses the mask mandate.
“I did not see any exemptions for jails, courts or law enforcement,” Spillmann wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
The jail now has instituted a face-covering policy for workers and issued masks to inmates.