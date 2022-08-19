Day 2 for Youngkin? More tax cuts, no additional housing subsidies, focus on jobs

Gov. Glenn Youngkin laid out his political agenda for "Day Two" of his new administration on Friday, and it looks much like "Day One" - more tax cuts, especially for businesses; no additional government subsidies for affordable housing; and a "maniacal focus" on creating jobs.

Youngkin, speaking to the General Assembly money committees, said his new proposal to set aside $397 million in a new taxpayer relief fund is "a down payment" on additional tax cuts, beyond the $4 billion in reductions approved in budgets the legislature adopted with bipartisan support in his first year.

"The conventional wisdom doubted that we would be able to deliver and I suspect that some people in this room doubted as well," he pointedly told members of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, controlled by Democrats, and the House Appropriations and Finance committees, with Republican majorities.

"So make no mistake: the budget we will introduce in December, and the one I fully intend to sign next year, will once again include tax reductions," he said.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, welcomed the governor's announcement of a $1.9 billion revenue surplus in the fiscal year that ended June 30, as well as continued growth in July, but she urged caution about additional tax cuts in the next General Assembly session in January.

"It was basically very good news, but it's probably premature to act that quickly," Howell said after the speech.

The senior Democrat credited the Republican governor for "trying to work across party lines," but Youngkin, who followed two Democratic governors, also took shots at "previous administrations" for allegedly lowering academic standards for public schools and doing too little to protect the Chesapeake Bay.

He also belittled the value of the "Best State for Business" honor that CNBC gave Virginia for two years under then-Gov. Ralph Northam, only to lower Virginia to third place this year, after North Carolina and Washington state.

"We're less concerned with formula-driven accolades than real results," he said.

Youngkin, who has begun traveling outside of Virginia to raise his national political profile and support other Republican candidates, repeatedly attacked the federal government as the antithesis of state lawmaking.

He blamed federal policies -- currently led by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress - for inflation reaching a 40-year high and threatening an economic downturn that he nonetheless doesn't expect to upend the Virginia economy.

"For years, Washington has spent recklessly adding to the federal debt year after year and running up deficit after deficit. The federal government has borrowed and printed, borrowed and printed… and now, the unfortunate truth is the bill is coming due," the governor said.

Housing

Youngkin also faulted "over-burdensome and inefficient local governments" for driving up the cost of housing.

"If we are serious about the rising cost of living in the commonwealth ... then we are going to have to get serious about the cost of the places in which we live," he said. "The solution to this problem is not more subsidies or loan programs."

"Instead, we must tackle the root causes: unnecessary regulation, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development," he added.

The attack on subsidies for affordable housing did not go over well with Democrats, who were quick to note the need for additional housing supports for people with disabilities and low incomes, including additional investments in the state's affordable housing trust fund.

"I've always supported subsidies for housing, for 35 years," said Howell, who leads the Senate budget committee. "Unless someone can come up with a better idea, which they haven't, we're going to continue to need them."

Even some Republican allies winced at Youngkin's criticism of Virginia's local governments, which set real estate tax rates and policies on land use planning and zoning.

"That is not how I would characterize it," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who served in local government before his election to the Senate 30 years ago. "The people on city councils and boards of supervisors have the closest connection to the people they represent and the citizens they serve."

2024

Norment also cautioned Youngkin about the presidential ambitions that he said previous governors from both parties had pursued during their single four-year term as governor.

"I am hopeful he will intensify his focus on the commonwealth's issues," the Senate Republican leader said.

A number of recent Virginia governors considered bids for national office, but Doug Wilder is the only sitting governor in the modern era who ran for president. Wilder spent four months campaigning for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination that went to Bill Clinton.

Youngkin, who had warned in his speech against "demeaning police," later renewed his criticism of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida to retrieve files with classified government information.

Youngkin contends the Justice Department wrongly sought to investigate parents who angrily accosted school boards in Loudoun County and other places, and failed to prevent protests at the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices after the court's draft opinion on restricting abortions became public.

"What we see out of Attorney General Garland is a very inconsistent approach to the job," Youngkin said. "That is my main concern."

Tax cuts

The centerpiece of Youngkin's "Day Two" agenda for Virginia is likely to remain tax cuts, an issue he used a year ago to jump start his successful campaign against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

In an exclusive interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, he previewed his plan to set aside almost $400 million in surplus revenues for a budget proposal in December that he expects to go much further.

"It is a down payment on what I truly believe will be a much broader package of tax reductions," he said after the speech.

Those reductions are likely to include cuts to taxes on corporate income that he suggested are necessary for Virginia to compete more effectively against rival states in the Southeast, such as Tennessee, with no individual income tax, and North Carolina.

"We absolutely must lower the cost of doing business in Virginia," Youngkin told legislators "For counsel on how to do that, we must look no further than North Carolina – a state that is systematically reducing its business taxes to attract more jobs and investment."

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a member of House Finance who carried most of the governor's tax-cut package this year, said reductions in corporate income taxes will be a major part of a "multibillion-dollar" package of proposed tax cuts in January.

"We need to look at corporate tax rates to be competitive with our peer states," McNamara said.

Norment said Youngkin also is likely to try again to reduce state gasoline taxes - pointing to a big increase in the state's transportation trust fund - but predicted he wouldn't overcome opposition from Senate Democrats, especially those from traffic-clogged Northern Virginia.

Record balance

Youngkin contends the new two-year, $165-billion budget, which took effect July 1, includes plenty of money to afford tax cuts and continued investment in his priorities - such as lab schools that operate outside of traditional public school systems, law enforcement and behavioral health.

He said the state will have plenty of money for those priorities with a "record general fund balance." He said the state ended the last fiscal year with a surplus of almost $2 billion - a year after the state collected $2.6 billion in unanticipated revenues under Northam - and $1.2 billion in unspent funds that he didn't specify.

The governor acknowledged that the budget agreement between the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-run Senate "anticipated much of these funds," devoting them to increasing financial reserves to a record $4.3 billion by mid-2024 and making one-time investments in priorities such as teacher retirement and widening a stretch of Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

“It is all positive, we have a lot of money," said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who voted with Democrats against Youngkin's proposal to freeze the state gasoline tax for three months. “We need to be cautious but we still have a lot of gaps to fill."