Death penalty, marijuana, statues and taxes: 26 reasons why the General Assembly session mattered

The Senate rejected a late attempt by House Democratic leadership to remove a guardrail from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that requires the legislature to meet in person. The House amendment could have led to more virtual legislative meetings, even after the pandemic.

Guns

A bill to prohibit people from possessing guns inside a polling place passed both chambers. The House and Senate also passed legislation that would write into law bans on guns in the Capitol and state buildings and ban possession of guns on state Capitol grounds.

The governor signed a bill that expands from three to five days the time for state police to do a background check before a gun sale.

The House passed a bill to ban possession or sale of guns without serial numbers that are designed to avoid detection devices. The House and Senate could not agree on a final version so the bill died.

Home health