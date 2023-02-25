Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, says he will not disavow a labor union endorsement even though it may cost him with access for voters in Henrico County on Sunday in a hastily organized Democratic primary.

Bagby said he had hoped the 9th Senate District Democratic Committee would find another polling place in Henrico to replace the IBEW 666 headquarters in Highland Springs. The party dropped it on Friday after the union endorsed him in the race for the nomination to fill the seat vacated by the election of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to Congress.

Henrico covers a majority of the current Senate district, but Bagby said Saturday that the IBEW endorsement means more to him than a polling place in the locality he has represented since 2015.

“Bricks can’t vote,” Bagby said in a telephone interview. “I’d rather have the endorsement of the brothers and sisters in labor.”

Bagby is one of three prominent Democrats in the primary, along with Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee and a former candidate for mayor in Richmond.

Adams objected to the committee’s decision to drop the IBEW site, even though the union had endorsed one of her opponents.

“I thought the location should not be pulled because people with transportation issues need time to plan,” she said. “Instead, I find out in a tweet that once again in this process, the voters seem to matter the least.”

“As one of the Democrats who proudly voted for the Virginia Voting Rights Act of 2021, it deeply disappoints me that any Democrat, candidate or committee would consider removing a voting location less than 48 hours before election day,” Adams said.

The 9th District party committee does not plan to replace the polling place for the party-run firehouse primary, called after Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas set a special election on March 28 to fill the seat after McClellan’s landslide election in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

State Democratic Party spokesman Liam Watson said Saturday that dropping the IBEW site was necessary to “maintain the perception of fairness” in the primary, but the district committee lacked the time and resources to replace it.

No candidates filed for the Republican nomination in the heavily Democratic district by the 9th District committee’s deadline on Saturday at noon. State Republican Party Chair Rich Anderson said the party would scrap the firehouse primary it had scheduled on Sunday, but a candidate could still file by the deadline set by Lucas on Monday at 5 p.m.

Whoever wins the Senate seat immediately will have to defend it in a new 14th Senate District created under the redistricting map the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late 2021. If the party nominations are contested, state-run primaries will be held on June 20.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, has collected endorsements from Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, and other establishment Democratic elected officials. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, wife of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, also endorsed Bagby, who initially sought the party nomination after the four-term congressman died suddenly on Nov. 28.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney endorsed Bagby, a close friend, on Saturday.

Rodgers, who finished second behind Stoney in the 2020 mayoral race, received the endorsement of Emily’s List, a national political organization that promotes women as candidates, as well as state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield; Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville; and Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan.

Adams, who is not seeking a fourth term in the House of Delegates, said she relies less on endorsements than her legislative work or health care experience as a nurse practitioner.

She said she has received endorsements before, but added, “I have never relied on them to carry a campaign across the finish line.”

Democrats in the district can vote on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday’s polling places:

Ashland Municipal Building — 121 Thompson St.

Charles City County Administration Building — 10900 Courthouse Road

Eastern Henrico Government Center — 3820 Nine Mile Road

Virginia Union University Living and Learning Center — 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond