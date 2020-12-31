Deeds proposes tax increase on income above $150,000 for law enforcement raises, school renovations

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is proposing a statewide tax increase on incomes above $150,000 per year to fund raises for law enforcement officers and to establish dedicated funding for school construction.
Deeds wrote in a newsletter to his constituents that the increase would raise the rate for income beyond $150,000 a year from 5.75% to 5.9%. He said his proposed increase would generate about $134.1 million in fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1 and $144.2 million in fiscal year 2022.
Forty-five percent of the funds would go towards school construction grants and 55 percent would go toward raises for state and state-supported law enforcement officers.
Deeds said in a phone interview that he realizes an income tax increase for higher earners would be a tough sell amid a pandemic, statewide elections and with every House seat up in November.
"Tax increases are very unpopular. I don't know whether it's going to go anywhere or not," Deeds said. "I thought it was time for somebody to have the gumption to say that we've got to pay for these things."
Regarding law enforcement, Deeds raised particular concern in the newsletter about deputy sheriffs, writing that they "provide the primary law enforcement in rural localities" and "are for the most part underpaid."
Lawmakers have debated a number of proposals in recent years to deal with school modernization, a particularly difficult problem in localities that lack the tax base to fix or build new schools.
Keith Perrigan, Bristol's Superintendent of Schools, wrote in an April opinion piece in The Roanoke Times that more than half of the state's schools are 50 years old and that Bristol's newest school was built in 1974.
In the General Assembly session that starts Jan. 13, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, is reintroducing three school modernization measures that lawmakers defeated in recent years.
One would set up a statewide voter referendum on whether the General Assembly should issue $3 billion in general obligation bonds for K-12 school building construction, repair or modernization.
A second Stanley measure is a proposed constitutional amendment that would require the General Assembly to provide a system of public schools "with equal educational opportunities for all children."
A third Stanley bill would create the Public School Assistance Fund and Program. The Department of Education would administer the fund, which would provide grants to school boards for replacing or repairing the roof of a school. The department would give priority to school boards that demonstrate the greatest need.
Stanley, who was not immediately available for comment, posted on his Facebook page Wednesday: "I'm going to keep putting in these bills until they get passed."
In April Gov. Ralph Northam successfully amended casino legislation in order to direct state tax revenue from proposed new casinos in five cities to school construction, renovation and repairs. Four cities - Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol - approved casinos in local referendums in November. Richmond, which has not yet selected a partner and site for a casino, is planning for a city voter referendum in November 2021.
Deeds said that future revenue from casinos is uncertain and years off. He said his proposal would establish a dedicated revenue source now.
This year Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond sponsored and Northam signed legislation setting up a commission on School Construction and Modernization. McClellan and Stanley are members of the panel, which will assess alternatives and produce annual reports.
Deeds, the Democratic nominee for governor in 2009, said he understands that lawmakers will be particularly wary about raising taxes amid the pandemic, statewide elections and legislative elections. But he said funding for law enforcement and for school rehabilitation "deserve more than rhetoric."
"I'm trying to put some meat on the bone," he said.
