Deeds proposes tax increase on income above $150,000 for law enforcement raises, school renovations

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is proposing a statewide tax increase on incomes above $150,000 per year to fund raises for law enforcement officers and to establish dedicated funding for school construction.

Deeds wrote in a newsletter to his constituents that the increase would raise the rate for income beyond $150,000 a year from 5.75% to 5.9%. He said his proposed increase would generate about $134.1 million in fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1 and $144.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

Forty-five percent of the funds would go towards school construction grants and 55 percent would go toward raises for state and state-supported law enforcement officers.

Deeds said in a phone interview that he realizes an income tax increase for higher earners would be a tough sell amid a pandemic, statewide elections and with every House seat up in November.

"Tax increases are very unpopular. I don't know whether it's going to go anywhere or not," Deeds said. "I thought it was time for somebody to have the gumption to say that we've got to pay for these things."

Regarding law enforcement, Deeds raised particular concern in the newsletter about deputy sheriffs, writing that they "provide the primary law enforcement in rural localities" and "are for the most part underpaid."