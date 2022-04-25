Del. Buddy Fowler to run for re-election in new district

Political boundaries are shifting in the House of Delegates, but Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, isn’t changing his plans for re-election or his philosophy for winning in a newly drawn district.

Fowler, 66, has announced that he will run in the new 59th House District, which includes his home in western Hanover County, but also parts of Henrico and Louisa counties.

That’s a change from the old 55th District that he has represented since the beginning of 2014. The old district covers part of Hanover, as well as portions of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties.

“Since I was first elected, I have championed free enterprise, the rule of law, and family values,” Fowler said in his announcing his candidacy for a fifth term in the House. “Though district lines have changed, my commitment to these conservative values remains the same.”

Fowler is vice chairman of the House Finance Committee, as well as a member of the General Laws and Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources committees.

He is a retired small-business owner and was an aide to then-Dels. Frank Hargrove and John Cox, both Hanover Republicans.

The new 59th is strongly Republican, stretching from western Louisa to Ashland and as far south as a portion of the Henrico suburbs. Just over 42% of its voters live in Hanover, 33% in Louisa and just under 25% in Henrico, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Its voting population is 73% white, about 15% Black and 4.5% Hispanic.

“I look forward to achieving continued results for those I have the honor to represent,” Fowler said.