Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, announces run for lieutenant governor

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, announced on Twitter Thursday that he is seeking his party's nomination for lieutenant governor next year, saying he would offer "common sense leadership" to help "get Virginia back on track."
Davis, 46, a delegate since 2014, sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017 and lost a three-way primary to Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, who lost the general election to Democrat Justin Fairfax.
He served on the Virginia Beach City Council before he was first elected to the legislature.
On his campaign website Davis says he wants to help the state recover from COVID-19, and that "all levels of government must work to remove the regulations and red tape that slow down the recovery process."
As for the racial reckoning following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police, Davis says: "Many in our minority communities feel that they do not receive equal treatment from law enforcement, and we must do a better job of addressing their concerns.
"Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed to all Americans by the Constitution. Assault, arson, and looting are crimes and must be prosecuted."
Former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax, also plans to seek the GOP nomination. Hugo, who served in the House of Delegates from 2003 to 2020, lost his seat in November to Democrat Dan Helmer. Hugo is asserting that some of the police reform measures that Democrats are promoting, such as doing away with qualified immunity, would undermine law enforcement.
Lance Allen of Fauquier County, an Air Force veteran who works for a national security and technology firm, also is seeking the GOP nod.
Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009. Democrats' recent success in statewide contests has led to robust competition for their statewide nominations.
Democratic candidates who either have announced runs for lieutenant governor or are expected to announce shortly include: Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William and Paul Goldman, former chairman of the state Democratic Party.
Democrats exploring campaigns for lieutenant governor include Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; Sean Perryman, head of the Fairfax County NAACP, and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan.
