Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, announces run for lieutenant governor

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, announced on Twitter Thursday that he is seeking his party's nomination for lieutenant governor next year, saying he would offer "common sense leadership" to help "get Virginia back on track."

Davis, 46, a delegate since 2014, sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2017 and lost a three-way primary to Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, who lost the general election to Democrat Justin Fairfax.

He served on the Virginia Beach City Council before he was first elected to the legislature.

On his campaign website Davis says he wants to help the state recover from COVID-19, and that "all levels of government must work to remove the regulations and red tape that slow down the recovery process."

As for the racial reckoning following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police, Davis says: "Many in our minority communities feel that they do not receive equal treatment from law enforcement, and we must do a better job of addressing their concerns.

"Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed to all Americans by the Constitution. Assault, arson, and looting are crimes and must be prosecuted."