Del. Jason Miyares edges Chuck Smith to win GOP nomination for attorney general

The counting process started about three hours late, a delay campaign officials said was caused in part by an apparently inadvertent security breach involving a member of the Marriott's service staff.

The staffer, according to campaign officials, entered the ballroom where the ballot boxes were being kept, in order to replenish the beverage stand - a violation of the security protocol. The staff member came in through a service door that had no guards or signs barring entry.

Anderson said campaign observers noticed the breach Sunday morning through the room's security footage. The staffer was interviewed and asked to sign an affidavit before the counting could begin.

Anderson said Sunday afternoon that the campaigns were satisfied with the investigation, and the party did not believe the nomination contests were compromised.

Another security hiccup, Anderson and a campaign observer said, was that a security officer the party hired to guard the room was not present late Saturday night, prompting party and campaign staff to watch over the room while one was found.