Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, announces run for attorney general

Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, announced Wednesday that he is seeking the GOP nomination for attorney general, asserting that the state's leaders are "more concerned about the rights of criminals than they are of victims."
Miyares, a former Virginia Beach prosecutor, has served in the House since 2016.
A son of a Cuban immigrant, Miyares said in a statement that his mother's experiences taught him the value of freedom.
"My mother’s story reminds me that Socialism is the opposite of the Rule of Law; and how dangerous it is when leaders forget the people they serve," Miyares said. "I don’t take freedom for granted, we all are called to protect the things that make America great."
Portraying himself as "a lonely conservative voice of reason in Richmond," Miyares charged that "the liberal majority has gotten out of control."
The General Assembly recently ushered through a host of police reforms, spurred by protests in Richmond and nationally after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis,
Miyares criticized Democrats for backing measures to hasten release dates for certain prisoners and to end qualified immunity for police. (Lawmakers rejected bills to scrap qualified immunity.)
He also criticized what he termed "a politically motivated parole board in desperate need of reform."
An initial inspector general’s report released in late July said the parole board violated the law and its own policies in releasing inmate Vincent Martin, who was sentenced in 1980 to life in prison for killing Richmond police officer Michael Connors.
Miyares has an undergraduate degree from James Madison University and a law degree from William & Mary.
Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2017, is again seeking the Republican nomination.
Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, is seeking a third four-year term. Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, also is seeking the Democratic nomination.
Miyares was a Virginia co-chairman of for the 2016 presidential bid of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who also is a son of Cuban immigrants. Rubio headlined a Virginia fundraiser for Miyares in December 2017.
