In the center of everything! Centre Hill Court is an historic district unto itself. Situated around the Centre Hill Mansion museum. The area has been the sight of several movie shootings and historic events. This property sits on a key corner below the mansion and has skyline views of the City and the river. It is in need of total renovation and has been partially gutted. Building materials inside are available to help with the job. The third floor (walk-up attic) is ready to add two additional bedrooms and one bath if necessary. This house has a major presence in a neighborhood of many restoration projects. This is a must-see for any historic renovation fans.

