Del. John McGuire jumps into race for new 10th District Senate seat

Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, has ended the suspense over his political ambitions by declaring his candidacy in the newly drawn 10th District for the Virginia Senate instead of resuming his run for Congress in a district now centered in Northern Virginia.

McGuire, 53, announced late Wednesday that he would run for the Republican nomination in the new 10th District, which no longer includes parts of Chesterfield County and Richmond, but still covers Powhatan County. The 10-county, heavily Republican district is more rural than suburban, reaching from northern Hanover County to Farmville and Prince Edward County.

McGuire, serving his third term in the House of Delegates, said that he and his wife, Tracy, "are fired up to continue serving and doing our part to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family."

"We will win this open seat, continue serving Virginia, and help other conservatives across the commonwealth hold onto the House and take back the Senate in 2023," he said in his campaign announcement.

McGuire previously had filed to run for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District and begun to build a campaign war chest to pay for it. He had been silent about his intentions since the Virginia Supreme Court approved a new political map in late December that left his home in Goochland far from the new 7th, based in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area.

His decision to run for the state Senate leaves eight Republicans vying for the party nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the new 7th. Spanberger lives in western Henrico but has been running in the new district since mid-January while continuing to represent her current district.

McGuire could face competition for the GOP nomination in the 10th Senate District from another former contender for the congressional seat held by Spanberger. Taylor Keeney, a former press secretary under Gov. Bob McDonnell and owner of a nonprofit organization, acknowledged that she is considering running for the seat.

"I have been encouraged by many people I deeply respect to run, but 2023 is a long way away," Keeney, who also lives in Goochland, said in a statement on Wednesday night. "I am going to take some time to make sure it's the right decision for my family and the district while staying active in my community."

Keeney declared her candidacy for the 7th Congressional District last year, but dropped out of contention after the Supreme Court approved a map that left her home in the 5th Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Bob Good, a conservative Republican.

The 10th District seat currently is held by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who already has declared her candidacy in the adjoining 15th Senate District, based in eastern Chesterfield and South Richmond.

The district had long been represented by former Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan, who retired at the beginning of 2016. He was succeeded by Sen. Glen Sturtevant, a Republican who subsequently moved from Richmond to Chesterfield.

Hashmi defeated Sturtevant in 2019. Sturtevant is now seeking the Republican nomination for the new 12th Senate District, along with former congressional candidate Tina Ramirez and, most likely, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.