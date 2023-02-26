Democrats were still counting votes on Sunday night in a three-way primary for the party nomination to run for the 9th District Senate seat that Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, will vacate when she is sworn in as a member of Congress to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died suddenly on Nov. 28.

More than 6,300 voters cast ballots in the party-run firehouse primary race between Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico; Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond; and Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th Congressional District Democratic committee for the nomination in a heavily Democratic district dominated by Henrico County and Richmond.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will face Republican nominee Stephen James Imholt, 70, the only candidate to file Saturday for the GOP nomination in a Senate district the party did not contest in the last election in 2019. The local party informed State Republican Chairman Rich Anderson of Imholt’s candidacy on Sunday, making him the nominee without a contest.

“It’s crucial that Republicans retake the Senate of Virginia in order to fulfill Governor [Glenn] Youngkin’s vision for the spirit of Virginia,” Anderson said Sunday. “Republicans across the 9th Senate District will stand with Steve and will work at his side to ensure that Virginia is the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

Imholt, a retired senior program manager and government consultant, ran against McClellan as a political independent in 2015 in the 71st House District, which she represented until her first election to the Senate in 2016 to succeed McEachin. She easily defeated Imholt then with 88% of the vote. His only elected office was the Board of Education in Rockford, Ill., where he co-chaired its finance committee.

McClellan is preparing to leave the Senate to represent the 4th Congressional District, a seat McEachin held until he died three weeks after winning a fourth term. After winning the Democratic nomination in a four-way rout in December, she cruised to a lopsided victory over Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election last week. She is expected to resign her Senate seat on March 7, unless she is sworn into Congress sooner.

Voter turnout on Sunday was about 23% of the nearly 28,000 who cast ballots in the December firehouse primary, held six days after Gov. Glenn Youngkin scheduled the special election that McClellan won on Feb. 21. The campaign for the Senate primary was even shorter, just four days after Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, set the special election on March 28.

Voters cast ballots at four polling places in eastern Henrico, Richmond, Ashland and Charles City County. The party dropped a fifth polling place it had planned at the IBEW 666 headquarters in Highland Springs after Bagby announced on Friday that he had received the union’s endorsement.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. and ballots arrived after 7 p.m. at Democratic Party of Virginia headquarters in Richmond for volunteers to begin counting.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, was hoping to ride a wave of endorsements by party elected officials to the nomination, just over two months after he dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District congressional election.

“I was absolutely thrilled about the energy today,” he said in a text message on Sunday evening.

Whoever wins the race will face a state-run Democratic primary on June 20 in the newly drawn 14th House District. The new district, created under a political redistricting map approved by the Virginia Supreme Court at the end of 2021, is divided between Richmond and Henrico County, with 80% of its voters in the city. A majority of voters in the current 9th District live in Henrico, with the remainder in Richmond, Charles City County and part of Hanover County.

One Democrat, Katie Gooch, has already filed her candidacy for the party nomination in the new district, and whoever loses the primary on Sunday also could jump into the 14th District race. Gooch, a resident of Barton Heights in Richmond, is director of the Pace Center, which she describes as “an inclusive, multicultural community” at Virginia Commonwealth University that is supported by the United Methodist and Presbyterian churches.

Gooch is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and former executive pastor at Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond.

