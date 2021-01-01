Del. Lee Carter announces run for governor; he's fifth to seek the Democratic nomination

Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, a self-described democratic socialist, formally announced Friday that he is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for governor, promising to be a voice for "the rest of us."

Carter, a member of the House since 2018, is again pushing to repeal the right-to-work law in which union membership cannot be a condition of employment. He also has called for devoting all future tax revenue from legalized cannabis to reparations for Black and Indigenous Virginians.

His announcement on New Year's Day came the same day that a law he sponsored took effect, capping insulin cost-sharing payments for patients at $50 per month.

"It's no secret that Virginia is divided," Carter said in an announcement video, "but it's not divided between red and blue. It's not divided between big cities and small towns. Virginia is divided between the haves and the have-nots.

"One side sends their kids to choice private schools, while the rest of us send our kids to schools that are underfunded and crumbling. One side can afford concierge service from their doctors while we're lucky to see a doctor at all."