Del. Marcus Simon considers run for Dem House leader

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said he's considering running for leader of the Democrats in the state House after his caucus voted to remove Del. Eileen Filler-Corn from the post.

“I am certainly exploring a run. I’ve got to figure out where the support is," Simon said Friday. "There’s still a number of conversations to be had with my fellow caucus mates to see if there’s support there for my candidacy or not.”

He's the caucus secretary and was first elected to the legislature in 2013.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, led the effort to oust Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who was Virginia's first female House speaker before her party lost control of the House in 2021, making her the minority leader starting in January.

The House Democratic Caucus has 48 members vs. 52 for the majority Republicans, and Democrats who voted to remove Filler-Corn cited, among other reasons, the loss of the chamber as a reason for wanting new leadership. They also say they like Scott's ability to assemble a coalition that's diverse both racially and geographically.

Twenty-five of the 48 Democrats voted to remove Filler-Corn as their party leader.

Simon said he's talking to fellow Democrats “trying to determine if those folks that voted for removal are also wedded to the idea of voting for Don for ... leader or if there’s some desire from folks to look at alternatives.”

Simon said his most important consideration is whether he could help Democrats win back control of the state House in 2023 - or potentially this year depending on the outcome of a lawsuit that seeks an election this fall.

The Falls Church News-Press reported Thursday on Simon's consideration.

(804) 649-6061