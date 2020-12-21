Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, becomes the 12th candidate for lieutenant governor

Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, on Monday became the 12th candidate to announce for lieutenant governor, noting that he would be Virginia's first openly gay person in statewide office.

“Injustice really gets under my skin,” Levine said in a statement.

“All our lives we’ve been told ‘that’s just the way things are.’ But I’ve found – if you’re persistent and creative, get the details right, and work with others of good will – even the toughest problems can be solved. So when I hear something is ‘impossible’, that’s my cue to get to work!”

Levine pledged to make the part-time post a full-time job. He said he would visit all 133 of Virginia's cities and counties as lieutenant governor and assist the governor in connecting with Virginians.

"To heed Virginia's voices we must hear them first," Levine said.

Levine, 54, a lawyer, has served in the House since 2016. He has a degree in economics from Harvard, studied at the Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland on a Fulbright Scholarship and received a law degree from Yale.

In 1994 he sought the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat in Northern Virginia's 8th District. Don Beyer won the nomination and the seat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}