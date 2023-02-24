Three more Virginia delegates announced their retirements on Friday, including Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, who has served in the House since 2010.

Robinson, a retired optometrist, told lawmakers it had been “a great honor” to serve the people of the district.

“The time has come for my husband and I to enjoy our years ahead and we have put off a lot of things” during her tenure, Robinson said.

Robinson won a special election in 2010 to succeed former Del. Sam Nixon, R-Chesterfield, after then-Gov. Bob McDonnell named him the state’s chief information officer. This year, after Republicans took control of the House, Speaker Todd Gilbert named Robinson chair of the Finance Committee.

On the House floor on Friday, Del. Candi King, D-Prince William, thanked Robinson for her professionalism and kindness as chair of the panel.

Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, who has served in the House since 2010, also announced he will not run again. Edmunds, a farmer and former member of the Halifax Board of Supervisors, said in a floor speech that he appreciates friendships on both sides of the aisle and that “politics aside, humanity prevails here.”

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, spoke of Edmunds’ successful push for a funding mechanism to help Halifax build a high school. He said the bipartisan support for the measure was a testament to Edmunds.

Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, a member of the House since 2015, said a key reason for her decision not to run again was the loss of her adult daughter, Alyson Bailey, last year to cancer.

“There are a lot of reasons for this,” Murphy said, “but it was especially difficult for us last year when we lost our daughter, and she has two babies that really need our attention.”

Murphy said she is proud of her work on gun safety measures and to help women veterans.

Gilbert, the House speaker, thanked Murphy for her “grace and tenacity,” adding: “I’m especially appreciative of your willingness to publicly call yourself my friend.”