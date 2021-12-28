 Skip to main content
Del. Roxann Robinson of Chesterfield to head House Finance Committee
Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, will lead the House Finance Committee when Republicans take over the chamber in January, according to House Speaker-designate Todd Gilbert.

Robinson, an optometrist who has served in the House since 2010, will take over the chairmanship from Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax.

Robinson was one of five additional committee chairs that Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, announced on Tuesday.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, will become the chairman of the Education Committee. He will succeed Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, who was defeated in the Nov. 2 elections.

Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, becomes chairman of Public Safety, succeeding Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington.

Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, will become chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee, succeeding Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.

Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, will become chairman of Counties, Cities and Towns, succeeding Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax.

In the Nov. 2 House elections Republicans turned a 55-45 Democratic majority into a 52-48 GOP advantage.

A two-month General Assembly session begins Jan. 12.

