Delegate asks Bon Secours to explain how it's spending millions in drug savings

A House subcommittee voted down a bill Thursday that would require Bon Secours and other nonprofit health systems to disclose how they use a federal program to save money on drug costs.

Bon Secours came under scrutiny last year for how it uses its savings from the 340B program, which are intended to uplift low-income communities. Bon Secours expanded hospitals in Hanover and Chesterfield counties but waited 10 years to build a medical office building in Church Hill.

Bon Secours is opposed to House Bill 2472, from Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, which likely will be reviewed by a full committee next week.

The bill calls for nonprofit hospitals that use the 340B program to estimate their savings, to show how they use those savings to benefit the community around the hospital and to make a commitment to oversight, ensuring the hospital system follows the law.

Rhodes Ritenour, a vice president for Bon Secours, described the requirements as too onerous. The bill would increase administrative and regulatory burdens on hospitals. He added that monitoring of the 340B program is the prerogative of the federal government.

Ritenour disputed the claims made in The New York Times and the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Richmond Community Hospital in Church Hill has been neglected and that Bon Secours hasn't properly reinvested its savings.

"We follow the law at Bon Secours," he said.

If hospitals are investing in poor neighborhoods as they're supposed to, they shouldn't be afraid to lay their cards on the table, Tran argued.

The delegate modeled the bill off the American Hospital Association, which asks hospitals using 340B to commit to its good stewardship principles, which are the same three requirements made in the bill.

Six other hospitals in the state, including Virginia Commonwealth University Health, already made such a commitment. Currently, the federal government does not require hospitals to explain their savings and reinvestment, but scrutiny of the 340B program has grown since September.

"The program lacks a little bit of integrity, and we're hoping to put that back in," said Sara Cariano of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. "It's not that administratively burdensome for the hospitals."

VCU Health saved about $120 million using the 340B program in fiscal 2022, the health system said. The health system says it has used its savings on a number of facilities and services that treat low-income patients, including a community care program in which social workers and other employees link residents to facilities and resources, the 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion, the soon-to-be expanded Children's Hospital of Richmond and the purchase of Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.

Bon Secours said it saved roughly $50 million through 340B in each of the past four years. The vast majority of that savings doesn't come from Richmond Community itself but through 10 clinics throughout town that can sell drugs to wealthier, privately insured patients. Though the clinics aren't anywhere near Church Hill, they are listed on paper as satellite clinics of Richmond Community Hospital.

Freddy Mejia, a Church Hill resident, said Richmond Community is lacking in services and updates.

"If you saw it, you would keep on walking all the way to Midlothian where they have a fantastic, brand-new facility," he said.

The Republican-led House Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee voted against the bill 3-2 on a party-line vote.

