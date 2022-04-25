Delegate faces challengers from both parties after moving into new district

Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, says he is running for re-election in a new House of Delegates district, but he faces challenges from both a Republican and a Democrat who question whether he lives in the 59th House District, much less as an incumbent.

Philip Carter Strother, 52, a Richmond lawyer and Fauquier County winery owner, is running for the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 59th District, which extends from Ashland to western Louisa County and south to Glen Allen in Henrico County, where he and his family live.

Rachel Levy, 48, an Ashland educator who lost to Fowler last year in the old 55th District, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the general election in 2023 — unless the federal courts order special elections this year under a pending federal lawsuit alleging that the old districts are unconstitutional.

Strother calls himself “the only Republican candidate who actually lives in the district,” while Levy declines to speak directly to Fowler’s record as a four-term incumbent because, she said, “I’m not going to run against someone I’m not actually running against.”

Both filed statements of organization for their campaigns last month, although Levy waited to announce her candidacy formally until Monday after Fowler jumped into the race.

Fowler, 66, denied suggestions that he isn’t legally running in the 59th House district, which includes his new home in western Hanover County.

“Earlier this year, I moved to a new address in Beaverdam,” he said in a statement through his campaign on Monday. “I now live in what is currently the 55th District and what will be the 59th District.”

Fowler hasn’t formally filed his statement of organization, but he said he is registered to vote at his new residence in Beaverdam.

He said he and his wife, Patsy, still own their former home off Route 54 between Ashland and Hanover Courthouse, which is now part of the 60th District represented by Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover.

Such is the state of General Assembly politics after the Virginia Supreme Court approved new political maps in late December for legislative and congressional districts.

Levy, who lost to Fowler by about 12,000 votes last year in the 55th District, said she isn’t daunted by running in a new district that votes “strongly Republican,” according to Virginia Public Access Project.

“The new district is actually more favorable to Democrats than the previous district,” she said.

But first, Republicans will hold a primary next year — if the current election schedule holds — and Strother remains committed to running with Fowler jumping into the race.

“I think it’s fair to say I bring a lot of energy,” Strother said.

Strother owns Strother Law Offices, PLC, in Richmond, as well as Philip Carter Winery near Hume in Fauquier, where his family also owns Valley View Farm and Locavore Farm Market.

He said he is running on a “five-star plan” that includes: expanded choices for education, especially for children with disabilities; affordable elder care; less regulation of small businesses; protection of 2nd Amendment rights to bear firearms; and expanded access to high-speed internet, especially in rural Hanover and Louisa.

Strother and Levy both question whether Fowler has worked effectively to bring broadband telecommunications to rural Virginia, which she contends has become possible only through the recent efforts of Democrats — then-Gov. Ralph Northam and President Joe Biden.

Levy has spent a career in education that has taken her to schools in New York City , Washington, D.C., and Albemarle and Caroline counties. Most recently, she taught government and English as a second, other language at Caroline High School.

Her campaign priorities are to “strengthen our public schools”; expand affordable access to health care; protect the natural environment and resources while promoting energy independence; rural broadband; and safeguarding “free and fair elections.”

“Sadly, after their narrow win in the statewide and House of Delegates races, the Republican majority has proven not to be conservative but to be extremist,” Levy said in her campaign announcement on Monday.