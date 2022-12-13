Delegate Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, dies of cancer

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, has died of cancer. He was 68.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Delegate Ronnie Campbell after a hard fought battle with cancer," his campaign said in a statement.

"Delegate Campbell was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. From his time in the Virginia State Police to his time in the House of Delegates Ronnie served with honor and relentlessly fought for the best interests of others.

"While he is no longer with us, he will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone touched by him."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement: "Suzanne and I are saddened to learn of Delegate Campbell’s passing.

"Ronnie served the Commonwealth he loved in so many ways: as a State Trooper for over two decades, on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors and School Board, and in the House of Delegates.

"He cared deeply about his community, the Commonwealth, law enforcement, and above all his wife, Ellen, and their family. Suzanne and I are praying for the entire Campbell family during this difficult time."

Campbell, a member of the House since 2019, retired in 2003 after 25 years of service with Virginia State Police.