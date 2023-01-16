 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dels. Bagby, Adams to seek Senate seat if McClellan goes to Congress

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, spoke at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Dec. 16 about dropping his bid for the 4th Congressional District seat and endorsing state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond (second from left).

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, plans to run for the Virginia Senate in a special election this spring if Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, wins election to Congress next month.

Bagby, who dropped out of the Democratic primary race in the 4th Congressional District to support McClellan last month, said in an interview, “I am definitely running when the seat becomes available.”

That will depend on the outcome of the special election on Feb. 21 between McClellan and Republican Leon Benjamin to fill the seat vacated by the sudden death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28, three weeks after he won a fourth term in the heavily Democratic district.

McClellan doubles up with hefty assembly agenda, race for Congress

If McClellan were to win and resign her Senate seat before the end of the 46-day session in late February, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would set the date for a special election to fill the current 9th District Senate seat, which includes all of Charles City County and parts of Richmond, Hanover and Henrico counties.

Bagby isn’t alone.

20220210_MET_XGR_BB17

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, smiles while talking with a colleague during the House floor session at the state Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 9.

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said she is running for the Senate seat if it opens. She said Monday that she is not running for reelection in a new House district that also includes Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond. She said she made the decision in early December after reading of McClellan’s potential congressional bid.

“I thought a lot about it and I feel this is where I could be of best service,” Adams said Monday.

Alexsis Rodgers

Alexsis Rodgers

Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee and former candidate for mayor of Richmond, confirmed Monday that she is “actively making plans to run” for the Senate seat and expects to make an announcement soon.

20220203_MET_XGR_BB08

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond,

Bourne, who succeeded McClellan in the 71st House District in 2017, confirmed Monday that he is “strongly considering” seeking the party nomination for the seat.

Whoever wins would then face a potential primary and then a general election in November for the newly drawn 14th Senate District, 80% of which lies in Richmond, with the remaining 20% in Henrico.

“I feel very confident in both districts,” said Bagby, who has represented parts of Richmond and Henrico in the 74th House District for almost eight years, as well as Charles City under previous district lines.

Bagby, McQuinn, Stoney appear at 'unity' rally with McClellan

“I spend a lot of time working and playing in the city,” he said. “It would be nice to represent the people of the city.”

Bagby, 46, lives on the Henrico side of the county line with Richmond, near the public housing complex where he grew up, now named St. Luke Apartments. He serves as chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which has grown in both numbers and influence in the General Assembly and state politics.

“Right now, our communities are facing real challenges — some new, and some that just require new leadership to finally solve,” Bagby said in a statement. “Virginians deserve a leader with a proven track record of delivering for Virginia families, and the ability to bring the region together to tackle the most pressing issues on Virginians’ minds — like growing our education system, increasing access to affordable housing and childcare, and strengthening our infrastructure.”

He was close to McEachin, as was McClellan, who is vice chair of the Black caucus. So when both ran for the Democratic nomination to succeed the late congressman, it posed a quandary for the area’s Black community. Bagby dropped out of the firehouse primary race after Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, jumped into it and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a former governor and Richmond mayor, endorsed McClellan.

It’s too soon to say who else will seek the Democratic and Republican nominations for the Senate seat if McClellan wins the congressional race, or whether she would endorse anyone in a Democratic nominating contest.

“The question is, does McClellan support [Bagby] for the seat?” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond. “I think there was an assumption when he got out [of the congressional race], there would be support for him being a good soldier.”

McClellan spokesman Jared Leopold said: “Senator McClellan is focused on her race for Congress and is not focused on any endorsements in a potential state Senate vacancy.”

Michael Martz (804) 649-6964

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

@mmartzrtd on Twitter

