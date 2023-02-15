Senate Democrats voted down a slew of hot-button GOP education bills on Wednesday in a subcommittee meeting, including one that LGBT advocates dubbed a “forced outing” bill.

The bill would have required school staff to notify a student’s parent if the student identifies as transgender or wants to use pronouns that are inconsistent with the student’s birth sex.

LGBT advocates strongly opposed the bill, while supporters of the bill said that parents deserve to know what is going on with their children.

“This legislation… will not minimize or decrease the number of trans students we have in Virginia. What it is only going to do is remove supportive systems and systems of care for these kids,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia during testimony on Wednesday.

The bill also included language that would have required school staff to ask if parents wanted to obtain counseling for their student when staff notified parents of their child’s “mental state.”

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, cited what he termed “the high propensity of mental health problems and suicides for children who are undergoing gender identity issues and a much higher rate of suicide.

“So it concerns me that parents would not know or that we would not share that with the parents so that they could be on the lookout for what their children may be going through.”

The Democrat-led panel on Wednesday also shot down a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R- Virginia Beach, that would have let parents bar their own children from access to books in school libraries with graphic sexual content.

For at least the second time this session, Anderson said the phrase “spank that fat ass” while reading from a book he said is available in Virginia Beach Public Schools libraries.

In addition, subcommittee members rejected a bill that would have required the state department of education to create model policies for how school divisions should regulate the selection and removal of books.

The Senate panel on Wednesday voted down legislation that would have allowed local school boards to hire on a contract basis non-law enforcement K-9 detection teams. The canines can sniff out drugs, guns, narcotics and vapes.

“The goal here is to prevent the school to prison pipeline,” said bill patron Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk. “The schools get to decide the disciplinary action once any item is found, because this is a private company.”

Peake, the only Republican present on the subcommittee Wednesday due to the absence of the other, expressed frustration that piles of GOP bills were shot down, including one that passed the House unanimously.

The bill would have allowed children of certain foreign service employees and civilian employees of the Armed Forces to attend Governor's Schools.

