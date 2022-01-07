Democratic candidate drops out of race in 1st after home is drawn out of district

A Democrat running for election in the 1st District against Republican Rep. Rob Wittman has dropped out of the race after his residence was put into another congressional district.

Stewart Navarre, of King George County, had raised almost $243,000 for his race against Wittman through the end of September, but said Friday he is suspending his campaign because he now lives in the newly configured 7th Congressional District.

King George shifts from the 1st to the 7th, currently represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, under the redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved late last month.

The Virginia Supreme Court chose experts to draft the state's congressional and legislative boundaries after the state's new redistricting commission bogged down along partisan lines.

Navarre said he would not run for the 7th District seat because he and Spanberger "share common vision for our future."

"After discussions with friends and family I believe it is in the best interests of our district, our country, and our democracy to support Representative Spanberger's re-election to Congress," he said.