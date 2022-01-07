Democratic candidate drops out of race in 1st after home is drawn out of district

A Democrat running for election in the 1st District against Republican Rep. Rob Wittman has dropped out of the race after his residence was put into another congressional district.
Stewart Navarre, of King George County, had raised almost $243,000 for his race against Wittman through the end of September, but said Friday he is suspending his campaign because he now lives in the newly configured 7th Congressional District.
King George shifts from the 1st to the 7th, currently represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, under the redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved late last month.
The Virginia Supreme Court chose experts to draft the state's congressional and legislative boundaries after the state's new redistricting commission bogged down along partisan lines.
Navarre said he would not run for the 7th District seat because he and Spanberger "share common vision for our future."
"After discussions with friends and family I believe it is in the best interests of our district, our country, and our democracy to support Representative Spanberger's re-election to Congress," he said.
Spanberger said last week she is running for re-election for a third term in the new 7th District, even though her home in western Henrico County lies far south of the new boundaries.
The new district is anchored in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area, rather than the Richmond suburbs. The new 7th District also extends west to Greene, Madison and Culpeper counties.
Spanberger has not said whether she plans to move into the new district, even though congressional representatives legally do not have to live within their districts. She took a highly visible role this week in responding to an massive traffic jam that left travelers stuck on Interstate 95 for more than a day in a nearly 50-mile stretch through the heart of the new 7th District.
The new 1st District, represented by Wittman, a resident of Montross in the Northern Neck, now includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties, as well as part of Hanover County. Wittman has held the 1st District seat since 2007.
(804) 649-6964