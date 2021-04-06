Democratic candidates for governor differ on police reform in first formal debate

McAuliffe defended the deal, arguing that it was a tough domestic violence bill. “There are thousands of women today who are safe because of that law.”

McAuliffe said McClellan “helped me” secure the deal, but she could be faintly heard saying, “no,” as he spoke. A spokesman for the McClellan campaign said she did not work on the deal and voted against it.

McAuliffe also took a jab during a question about the state’s parole board, which has been dogged in controversy. An investigation by the state’s executive watchdog found that the board had violated law and policy when it decided nine cases, violations that centered on releasing inmates without giving proper notice to prosecutors and victims’ family members.

McClellan said the state needs to ensure that the parole board has the resources to do its job. “Governor McAuliffe had an opportunity to put more money in place for the parole board. Unfortunately he didn’t,” she said.

“I wasn’t there when this was going on,” McAuliffe said of the current troubles with the parole board. (In January 2017 McAuliffe had appointed former board Chairwoman Adrianne Bennett, who is now a judge in Virginia Beach.)