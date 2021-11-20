Democratic election defeats diminish roster and rural representation of Black Caucus

She noted that a vulnerable Black population from south of the James River to the North Carolina line will have no Black representation in the House of Delegates starting next year.

“I know that the Black members that are still there will continue to fight,” she said. “When you lose Black representatives, you lose Black voices in the legislature, you know, that kind of shows up in policy, it shows up in the budget, and it shows up … in the lives of Black Virginians.”

Redistricting

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the caucus would continue its work, but said it still “has a ways to go to make sure we maintain institutional knowledge within our organization.” Despite the incumbents' defeats, Scott said Democrats are still running in districts drafted by Republicans with some court-ordered corrections in 2018 for racial gerrymandering.

The Supreme Court of Virginia is now redrawing the state's legislative and congressional districts, after a newly created, bipartisan redistricting commission failed to come up with maps. The court is made up of a majority of judges chosen by GOP leaders.

“That’s why no African American lawmakers in the House voted for the redistricting amendment in the last session,” Scott said.